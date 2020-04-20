Wayne Rooney tips Harry Kane to surpass his England goalscoring record soon

England captain Harry Kane is 21 goals behind Wayne Rooney’s record for the Three Lions and the ex-Manchester United forward feels the Tottenham striker is destined to usurp him

Wayne Rooney has backed Harry Kane to break his England goalscoring record.

Rooney is England’s greatest ever scorer after plundering 53 goals in 120 appearances, before retiring from international football in 2018.

Rooney overtook a record previously held by Sir Bobby Charlton that stood for 50 years.

But the former Manchester United ace is convinced the record he has now set will not last anywhere near as long, due to the prolific scoring rate of Kane.

The current Three Lions captain has scored 32 goals in 45 appearances – and Rooney admits he wants Kane, 26, to go on and beat his record.

Rooney said: “I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me.

“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there.

“Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years – I hope it’s not so long for me.”

Rooney, meanwhile, admits he never considered himself a natural goalscorer, despite plundering 253 goals in 559 appearances for United to become the club’s record scorer.

But he reckons he could have scored even more goals than he did and the 34-year-old added: “I’m going to be honest – and this might surprise you – but I’m not a natural goalscorer.

“I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy. I never looked at myself that way.

“I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that – yet there have been better No 9s than me.

“How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time.

“I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records – and looking back I should have scored more.”