‘We are expecting royalties’: Star Trek’s George Takei mocks Space Force as ripping off show’s logo

Star Trek actor George Takei has mocked Donald Trump’s the new logo for Space Force, after Twitter users pointed out that it resembles the show’s iconic Starfleet command emblem.

The actor also blasted President Donald Trump by comparing Star Trek’s ‘utopian vision’ to the administration’s ‘cynical’ political purposes.

Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek series, published an op-ed in The Washington Post where the 82-year-old claimed the Trump administration heralded ‘race resentment’ and called the president a ‘mendacious thug.’

This comes after Trump unveiled the new logo for the Space Force, America’s newest branch of the military on Friday.

After it was unveiled, Takei quickly tweeted: ‘Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this..’

In the Post opinion piece, Takei draws parallels between the Trump administration and an episode called ‘Mirror, Mirror,’ where the USS Enterprise bridge crew find themselves in a parallel universe where where ‘cruelty’ has replaced ‘diplomacy.’

‘The writers were issuing a warning: A free and democratic society can flip in the blink of an ion storm, and all that we take for granted about the rule of law, the chain of command and the civilized functions of government can be gone in an instant,’ Takei wrote.

He points out irony of the ‘comical appropriation’, saying that Star Trek’s universe promoted racial, economical and gender equality.

The Trump administration, in his eyes, has encouraged the exact opposite.

He wrote: ‘Contrast that for a moment with the current administration’s values and practices: racial resentments and fear stoked for cynical political purposes, the wealthy made even more obscenely so through grift and political influence, coarse and bullying behavior masquerading as diplomacy, to name but a few.’

‘Even the notion of a “Space Force” seems patently absurd coming from an administration where science is mocked and disregarded.’

Takei says the last three years have felt like parallel universe where ‘instead of a president we have a mendacious thug’ and the U.S. Senate is naive instead of deliberate.

He also takes a shot at Melania Trump by suggesting she was apart of the design committee.

The reference to Melania Trump was a speech given by the first lady during the Republican National Convention in the summer of 2016.

Observers later noted that the speech given by Melania Trump bore many similarities to remarks delivered by Michelle Obama during her address before the Democratic National Committee in Denver in 2008.

He ended his op-ed by noting that the episode’s parting message was that normalcy can be restored and suggests Trump use the Galactic Empire sigil from Star Wars.

One day before, Takei went on a Twitter spree where he shared a series of tweets mocking the logo resemblance.

Takei, who is a frequent critic of Trump, wrote in a subsequent tweet: ‘I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi – I mean, designing this.’

Takaei once again suggested Trump use the Galactic Empire’s logo and shared the hashtag ‘ImperialWhiteHouse.’

‘May I suggest a more politically aligned logo for the Trump Administration to emulate for the new #SpaceForce?’

He also shared a photo of several U.S. Space Force logos that appear to be earlier versions that people could vote on.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, also weighed in on the new logo by wondering if Star Trek or CBS would be filing a lawsuit.

Shatner wrote: ‘Why aren’t you asking Star Trek or CBS if they are going to file suit for copy infringement.

On Twitter, Trump was accused of plagiarism and intellectual property theft and made fun of by users.

‘Starfleet called. They want their insignia back,’ tweeted one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user quipped: ‘The only difference here is that the Space Force will be more like Spaceballs instead of Starfleet.’

Spaceballs is a reference to the 1987 Mel Brooks comedy which parodies Star Wars and other sci-fi movies and series like Star Trek, Planet of the Apes, and others.

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘The estate of Gene Rodenberry should sue you for every penny you have…’

Rodenberry was the writer and creator behind the Star Trek television series.

Announcements made by Trump and the administration about the Space Force often draw ridicule from critics.

On Saturday, the Space Force has debuted its new utility uniform and service nametape.

‘The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,’ tweeted @SpaceForceDoD.

Military.com reported that four-star rank on the uniform, as well as the Command Space Operations badge over the new navy blue-embroidered service nametape indicated that the showcased uniform belonged to Gen. John Raymond, the new – and first – commander of the US Space Force.

The uniform in the photo also showed off a United States Space Command patch and a full-color American flag.

Despite its celestial nature of the command, Space Force appears to be using a traditional earth-tone camo pattern for its daily-use, utility uniform.

The lack of a cosmic-themed uniform raised eyebrows on social media.

‘How many trees are you expecting to find in space?’ author James Felton tweeted, prompting a Twitter user to respond with a Star Wars reference: ‘Come on, Jim. You know how difficult it is to defeat Ewoks in battle.’

One Twitter user posted photos of a forest-hued camo and a black swatch, noting: ‘I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference.’

‘Have you been to a part of space where this camouflage would blend in?’ tweeted Walter Shaub, the former director of the US Office of Government Ethics.

‘Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Great job!’ wrote a Twitter user, which prompted a response from the Space Force.

‘USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,’ Space Force tweeted.

‘Buried lede: we had a ton of camo,’ snarked actor Michael McKean.

When one Twitter user asked, ‘Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space?’

Space Force responded by tweeting: ‘We don’t. Space Operators are on the ground, on Earth working with joint partners like the @usairforce and @USArmy. Hence utilizing their uniform.’

The fact that Space Force is repurposing its uniform from the Air Force and Army shouldn’t come as a surprise, though.