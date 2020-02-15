‘We don’t want him’: Trump attacks Mitt Romney when taking question from Utah governor

President Donald Trump once again blasted Mitt Romney after his impeachment vote – this time when fielding a question from the senator’s home-state governor.

‘How’s Mitt Romney? You keep him. We don’t want him,’ Trump said, when Gov. Gary Hebert asked him a question during White House ‘business session’ for the nation’s governors.

‘I haven’t spoken to him,’ Hebert responded, quickly moving on and asking a budget question.

Trump hosted the governors for an annual ball over the weekend, after blasting Romney as a ‘failed presidential candidate’ after the first-term senator became the only Republican to vote to convict Trump of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

The president was acquitted on a vote a 52 to 48 on that count – a result Trump crowed about for days, but without the ability to claim it was on a strict party-line vote thanks to Romney.

The president also retweeted a video that called Romney a ‘Democrat secret asset,’ and the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted that Romney ‘should be expelled’ from the Republican Party.

Romney was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2012. Trump Jr. wrote: ‘He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.’

Romney in his Senate floor speech last week said Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine was ‘an appalling abuse of the public trust.’

Trump’s dig came as counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway suggested the post-impeachment purge may not be through.

On Friday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump at the Democratic-run House impeachment inquiry, was escorted out of the White House, where he was detailed to the National Security Council.

Vindman’s brother, Yevgeny, a lawyer on the NSC, also was pushed out. U.S. ambassador to the E.U., Gordon Sondland – who also testified and provided damaging information even as he testified to Trump’s denial of knowing Rudy Giuliani’s actions in Ukraine – was removed from his post Friday.

Asked if more officials would be pushed out, Conway, who has been with Trump since his presidential campaign, responded with a ‘maybe.’

She defended pushing out the Vindmans.

‘In the case of the Vindman brothers, you remember, they were detailed here.’ She noted they are ’employed today’ – a reference to Vindmans’ return to the Pentagon.

‘They are working at the Army, where they were. They were detailed to the NSC. This is typical,’ she said. ‘I’ve had detailees on my small staff.’ The called it ‘very typical’ for people to return to their post after working at the White House. She did not mention that Vindman was escorted out of the White House, that he had testified against Trump, and that Trump had gone after him on Twitter, putting his military rank inside quotation marks.

Matt Schlapp, who heads the American Conservative Union, is defending his decision to uninvite Romney from the annual CPAC gabfest. He took the action after Romney voted for hearing from witnesses and getting documents – but before his ‘guilty’ vote.

This year, I’d actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him,’ Schalpp told ‘Full Court Press’ with Greta Van Susteren, the New York Post reported.