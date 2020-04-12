‘We will defeat this coronavirus’: Boris Johnson hails ‘unconquerable’ NHS as he’s discharged from hospital

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus at Chequers, Downing Street said.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson would have a break from work while he recovers following the decision to discharge him from hospital.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Johnson was taken into hospital late last week after his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened. He was later taken to intensive care before being charged this week.

Thanking NHS medics for pulling him through, Johnson said last night: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

Source: Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives/Twitter

In a video posted to Twitter this afternoon, Johnson mentioned by name the nurses who had cared for him while he was in hospital.

He said: “It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.”

Johnson continued: “Because although we mourn every day those who are taken from us in such numbers, and though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.

We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love.

The death toll in the UK from Covid-19 has now passed 10,000 and the British government is facing criticism over its response to the crisis, including the supply of PPE for healthcare workers and the timing of the introduction of restrictions.

With reporting from PA