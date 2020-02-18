Wedding dresses, luxury real estate, tourism and education take hit because of coronavirus’ impact

That has left Wedding dress businesses, who depend on Chinese suppliers, unable to keep up with demand.

‘Everything that we get [that comes]from China affects us dramatically,’ says Angela Jourdan who runs the Enchanted Bridal Boutique in Bakersfield, California.

Most of the wedding dresses in her boutique are made from Chinese fabrics, and the coronavirus outbreak is delaying shipments of gowns made from silk, chiffon, and satin.

‘You have no air travel, you have no employees to work on the gowns, you have no production,’ she said.

Dresses are delayed as many as six weeks, which Jourdan said can set weddings back months.

‘Your wedding could be delayed until 2021, you could lose deposits, and so on and so forth’ she told KTVU.

Another big delay is impacting electronics, as tech companies have dealt with a shortage of Chinese-made parts that is expected to slow delivery of popular mobile products and accessories.

Analysts say the virus could lead to Apple shipping five to 10 per cent fewer iPhones in the first quarter and could affect its plans to increase production of its hot-selling AirPods.

A new, pricier version of the wireless headphones were a hit this past holiday season, leading to shortages which the Cupertino, California,-based tech giant had hoped to address.

But Foxconn factories which make the popular products have extended their closure due to the virus, which analysts say will could cut into deliveries and future sales.

Automakers are also experiencing delays due to factory shutdowns brought on by Coronavirus concerns.

Tesla acknowledged on Thursday in its annual filing that the outbreak may have a material adverse impact on its business.

In the Risk Factors section of the 2019 10-K filing, Tesla included — for the first time ever — a mention of “health epidemics.”

Its Shanghai factor, shuttered since a Lunar New Year holiday was extended, reopened this month with the blessing of local officials.

But the electric vehicle maker now says that it is unknown whether and how global supply chains, particularly for automotive parts, may be affected if such an epidemic persists for an extended period of time.

‘We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition.’

A delay also may affect Tesla founder Elon Musk’s compensation, which comes from options and hinges on meeting performance targets.

Musk had been on track to becoming the richest man in the world by April, if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

A decline in Chinese visitors is even impacting the US housing market.

Bookings from China to the Americas, with the US being the dominant destination for Chinese nationals, dropped 64.1 per cent between Jan. 20 and Feb. 9, according to ForwardKeys, a travel analytics firm that tracks scheduled flights.

Looking forward, bookings are behind 63.2 per cent for March and April, according to data ForwardKeys provided DailyMail.com.

Mortgage interest rates have dipped, and an already sluggish luxury real estate market has depended in recent years on an injection of Chinese buyers, according to Realtor, the real estate listing site.

‘China has been the most important source of foreign demand for real estate,’ says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors.

‘Wealthy Chinese buyers often purchase luxury properties, such as high-rise condos, in California and New York.

‘The upper-end market can expect to be softer as a result.’

The impacts of fewer tourists from China has had a stinging effect on lodging in the US, resulting in hotel room cancellations nationwide.

The manager of the Best Western Queens Court in Flushing, New York, said cancellations and no-shows had begun before travel restrictions took effect, reducing business 25 percent in the last two weeks of January, the New York Times reports.

The Wyndham Garden Newark Airport in Newark, New Jersey, which also counts heavily on Chinese tourists, is likely to lose $250000 to $300000 worth of business in the next 90 days, general manager Dwayne Cronce said.

He said he was already facing a loss of well over $100,000 from cancellations and no-shows.

‘Like everything else, it will work itself out,’ he said. ‘But the initial impact? Very difficult.’

With a drop of tourism starting to hit major cities that draw significant Chinese tourists, the impacts are expected to continue taking their toll, especially on hospitality and entertainment-related businesses.

‘This is absolutely a big blow to Los Angeles tourism,’ Sean Maharaj, a managing director at global management consultancy AArete, tells the Los Angeles Business Journal.

In 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, Chinese nationals comprised the second largest group of international visitors to Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board.

Chinese travelers spent nearly $1.5 billion in the city that year, the organization said.

‘If this continues, I think that you are looking at a significant impact on the likes of Disneyland, Universal Studios and other theme parks,’ Maharaj said.

‘The live show environment and the restaurant businesses are also likely going to be affected.’

Spokespersons for Disney and Universal theme parks did not immediately respond when DailyMail.com reached out.

New York’s Chinatowns — in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn — have seen business drop from 50 to 70 percent in the last two weeks, all partly due to the decrease in tourism, reports Eater.

The owners of restaurants like historic Nom Wah Tea Parlor in Manhattan describe their environs as a ‘ghost town,’ telling Grub Street that business had reached a five-year slowdown last Monday.

Steve Ip, owner of Yin Ji Chang Fen, said that he had been expecting crowds of international students visiting New York-based family during the Lunar New Year: They haven’t materialized, and business at Yin Ji Chang Fen is down by half.

Restaurants in Boston’s Chinatown are suffering, too.

Businesses like New Golden Gate Seafood Restaurant are normally bustling this time of year, but have been practically empty.

Business leaders in Houston’s Chinatown are seeing the same situation.

The owner of Houston’s Shabu house, Debbie Chen expressed worry that she may not be able to pay her staff.

Education also has been impacted by the drop in tourists from China.

Sean Jasso, a professor of economics at Pepperdine University told the Los Angeles Business Journal that many short-term intensive programs at local universities catering to Chinese students have begun to see postponements and cancellations.

‘The revenues from those will obviously be lost,’ he added.

A full 42 per cent of California’s international students come from China, according to a 2019 study by the Institute of International Education and the State Department.

They contributed billions to California’s economy last year, according to the report.

Pepperdine’s Jasso said future travel restrictions by the US government could impact Chinese enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year across Los Angeles County — although this would depend on a sustained spread of the virus.

‘If a quarter of your student body comes from China, like it does in my program, that could be a big problem,’ Jasso said.