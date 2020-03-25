Weight loss: Woman shares diet plan that helped her lose eight stone and reverse diabetes

WEIGHT LOSS isn’t easy, but this woman lost eight stone in 13 months and reversed her type 2 diabetes. She followed this diet plan.

One diet plan helped this mother lose a huge amount of weight and reversed a life threatening condition. Toni Weeks, 51, followed the weight loss plan – which is based on NHS guidelines and allows wine.

Toni feared she would lose a limb when she was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes in January 2018. The mother-of-three, from Leighton Buzzard, weighed more than 20st 7lb and was a size 22. However, now she has dropped to 10st 11lb and now wears size 12. Just over a year after taking up the diet Toni’s diabetes went into remission. Toni followed a diet called Second Nature. Second Nature is a 12-week low carb programme. It was set up by Chris Edson and Mike Gibbs, both former NHS advisors, to tackle Britain’s obesity and type-2 diabetes epidemic. The “smart” weight loss plan allows treats and alcohol, so how does it work? The diet aims to “rewire” eating habits of those looking to lose weight.

After following its healthy eating plan, which allows chocolate, cream, pancakes, curries and alcohol, Toni started to shed the pounds. In just 12 weeks, she dropped from a size 22 to a size 16. Before adopting the diet, Toni ate an unhealthy diet. She would eat a fast-food snack for breakfast, scoff a Subway for lunch, then dine on greasy food – pizza, chips, burgers – for dinner, and she would consume more than her husband. Toni said: ‘My portion sizes were big. I could eat a food mountain, masses of takeaways, I’m a general foodie. I would snack in between meals and would eat anything I could see. It didn’t even cross my mind that I wasn’t eating properly.”

Now, Toni will eat a bowl of porridge for breakfast, topped with fruit and seeds, she’ll have dinner leftovers for lunch, and has something homemade such as chilli or curry for dinner. But the difference is the portion size -which will now “fit on a tea plate”. The plan focuses on an easy, low-carb format, and has so far amassed 30,000 users and is also being trialled by the NHS. Toni received a set of smart scales and an activity tracker that links with the app, allowing her to monitor her weight-loss progress and daily step count.

She was also sent a recipe book, a meal plan and daily motivational articles, and was added to an online peer support group – hosted by a qualified dietitian offering daily advice. Breakfast: Fast food snack Lunch: Subway Dinner: Takeaway Breakfast: Porridge topped with fruit and seeds Lunch: Leftovers Dinner: Homemade chilli or curry