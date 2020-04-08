West Ham fans excited to see Jack Wilshere back in action after brutal tackle on wife

Jack Wilshere held nothing back as he launched a two-footed tackle on his wife during a kick about in coronavirus quarantine as fans took a cheeky dig over his injury history

The Englishman is in coronavirus lockdown as the Premier League is suspended for the foreseeable future.

He suffered another season fraught with injury as a groin injury ended his 2019/20 campaign in October.

Footage has emerged, though, of the midfielder getting back to action in a brutal way.

In the clip, Wilshere is in his garden with wife Andriani and the pair play a game of one-on-one.

Approaching his other half with the ball, the Englishman uses a back-flick to try and get it through her legs.

The 28-year-old gets the ball in the air, launching it over his head.

Jostling for possession, Wilshere then embarrasses his wife with a nutmeg.

But she wins the ball back, which sees the midfielder use some ruthless tactics.

The Hammers star launches a two-footed tackle at his wife, sending them both to the ground.

And the pair are left in stitches as the clip ends, which was shared on Wilshere’s Instagram page.

“The frustration of isolation coming out,” the 28-year-old said.

“But to be fair the ball was there to be won – love you really.”

The Hammers faithful, though, were delighted to see their midfielder back on his feet.

“This is class,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “You’ve got to love Wilshere.”

While a third added: “Can make Barcelona look like fools yet – good to see you back.”

Others made fun of the Englishman by mocking his injury history.

“He demo [sic] got injured before and after that tackle,” a fourth wrote.

With a fifth saying: “Careful you don’t injure yourself mate.”

And another commented: “And he’s out for the season.”