West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell ‘petrified’ over coronavirus due to five-week old daughter

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has opened up on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted both his career and everyday life.

The 30-year-old has made his name as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs since his move from Ipswich Town back in 2014, making over 200 appearances for the Hammers.

The England international has now offered his thoughts on how the lockdown has effected him, and how he is worried for the safety of his five-week old daughter.

He told the club’s official website before the suspension was extended on Friday: “At the start, I don’t think anyone realised how serious it was.

“Once we played the Arsenal game, football came to a stop after Mikel Arteta was tested, and it came back positive.

“Their squad went into isolation and then that was pretty much it. There was no other option. Football had to be suspended.

“The most important thing is everyone’s health and wellbeing. Football can wait. Simple as that.

“I’ve got a baby daughter and she is five weeks’ old and, I’ll be honest, I’m petrified.”

Cresswell has also pointed out that the current focus of the public should not be when professional football can get back underway, but more on the safety of the public.

He added: “In my opinion, I think there has been a lot of talk about how quick we can get football back, but the main focus should be on people’s health and staying indoors.

“Of course, we’re all missing it but there is a whole bigger picture than a game of football and I believe once all this has blown over, we can get back up and running.”

The Premier League announced on Friday that they will not be getting back underway until it is completely safe to do so, and did not offer a possible date when that could be the case.

They said: It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

“However, any return to play will only be with the full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows.”

“The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were considered at today’s meeting.

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

‘This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.”