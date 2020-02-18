West Virginia governor coaches high school girls basketball called the opposition a bunch of thugs

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been accused of racism after calling a girls high school basketball team a ‘bunch of thugs’.

Justice, who also coaches a girls basketball team, was supporting them when a fight broke out with the opposition.

Afterwards, he told a local newspaper The Register-Herald: ‘I hate to say it any other way, but honest to God´s truth is the same thing happened over at Woodrow two different times out of the Woodrow players.

‘They’re a bunch of thugs. The whole team left the bench, the coach is in a fight, they walked off the floor, they called the game!’

‘They don’t know how to behave and at the end of the day, you got what you got,’ he said.

The team’s coaches are black, as are some of the players.

The ruckus appeared to have occurred after a man who was sitting in the Greenbrier East supporters section was apparently taunting the Wilson bench during the fourth quarter.

Gene Nabors, who is the brother of Wilson High Coach Brian Nabors asked them to intervene, according to The Washington Post.

But from there, things escalated and soon West Virginia State Police officers who were on duty to protect Governor Justice ended up confronting Nabors who was then wrestled to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

By morning, Justice’s comments were making the rounds on social media, with one Democratic state lawmaker, Del. Mike Pushkin, tweeting that the governor was making ‘thinly veiled racial slurs.’

‘It would be a stretch, beyond belief, for someone to try to make something racial out of this,’ the governor retorted.

‘At the end of the day, you’ve got an out-of-control basketball team, white and black kids.

‘You had a situation where a white girl at Woodrow … rushed one of our kids, and the head coach at Woodrow jumped out and grabbed her, ’cause she was rushing to hit our kids

‘It was a white girl,’ said Justice.

‘My comment about them being thugs — white, black, whatever the situation may be — people that are behaving this way are bad for school athletics.

‘To twist this around into a black-white issue would be preposterous, beyond belief.

‘My definition of a thug is clear – it means violence, bullying, and disorderly conduct.

‘And we, as West Virginians, should have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.

‘Anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd,’ he said.

He went on to add that one of the opposing team’s coaches has been cited by the West Virginia State Police for obstructing an officer. A police spokeswoman confirmed the citation in an email.

‘I’m extremely proud that my coaches, my team, and myself were not involved in this incident in any way, shape, form, or fashion and I’m truly saddened that the Woodrow kids had to be subjected to this behavior,’ Justice said.

Barbara Charles, who leads the Raleigh County NAACP chapter, said hat she considered the word ‘thug’ to be ‘street slang,’ adding that ‘regardless of how he intended it, you must be the catalyst. You must be the adult in the room.’

‘Everything means something,’ she told the Beckley Register-Herald. ‘Something has been said, and you’ve labeled a school.’

‘For the sake of the children and our community, it’s on the governor to do it,’ she said. ‘The healing comes to the children from the adults.

‘What are you going to do to bring healing to the hurt that, surely, both sides had to feel?’

She asked Justice to use his position to promote healing for both teams and schools.

‘Let’s show love for each other,’ said Charles.’These are children. These are not adults. These are children.’