Westminster Dog Show begins with nearly 3,000 pooches as they battle to be top dog 

The 144th annual Wesminster Dog Show will narrow down the pool of 2,600 pooches from 49 states and 19 countries to select the top dog in the 2020 competition at Madison Square Garden in New York.

204 adorable breeds will go paw to paw in an assortment of divisions, including Hound, Toy, Sporting, Non-sporting, Herding, Working and Terrier.

Ahead of the prestigious competition, which lasts from February 8 to February 11, several dogs were living in the lap of luxury as they were fawned over groomed to perfection.

According to WKC Dog Show national spokesperson Gail Miller Bisher, audiences at home may not understand all the detail that goes into judging the wide variety of canines each year.

She told Fox News: ‘One thing that we always try to explain is that there’s a written standard, per breed, as the dog’s form follows their original function. These are purpose-bred dogs, many bred to work in some capacity originally.’

‘Things like their shape, coat texture and temperaments are based on that original purpose, and explains all the elements of their ideal.’

Bisher says the judges are all experts in their field and determined which dogs win based on how closely they can emulate their ‘ideal’ breed, not how well they hold up against each other.

‘Our judges learn, study and judge for many, many years – it’s very experienced dog show judges coming to Westminster,’ she said.

‘Say if you had two very different dogs like German Shepherds vs. Corgis, you’re going to be judging whether it’s closer to that German Shepheard or Corgi. It’s much more detailed than people think. It’s not a beauty contest at all! There’s history involved, there’s science involved – there is a lot more to it.’

Bisher also revealed that because Westminster Dog Show is benched – meaning dogs are required to stay on assigned benches the entire time of the show unless they are exhibiting or exercising – it’s also supposed to be an educational event.

Bisher said: ‘Say, if you love beagles, the public is welcome to go and meet the breeders, owners and handlers, to really learn more about the dog. Probably as soon as they’re done competing, people are welcome to go visit the dog, touch them, ask questions and talk to the dog’s team about the breed, maybe if they’re looking to see if that dog would work with their lifestyle. People think that because they’re show dogs, they can’t approach them!

‘We have CEO’s, teachers, postal workers and many more – so many different people involved in the dog breeding, owning and handling world.’

Moreover, dogs will be competing in ceremonies like the Westminster Dog Show come from homes and breeders who’ve oftentimes being doing it for generations.

These dogs are more than just trophies and awards – they’re family.

‘People in this sport are two or three generations deep. I’m second generation, my parents did breeding, showing, judging – often times it’s a family affair, because these dogs live in your house,’ she said.

‘It’s part of your life, part of the family! If you’re used to that and you love the dogs, it’s a lifestyle, almost. When I first had my daughter, my dogs were always right there, and I think that’s telling of the sport in general.

‘People love it, love trying to preserve the breeds and its special features, to make sure the next generation is healthy and sound, continues and doesn’t fade away.’

Bisher said she’s most looking forward to seeing the newly instate breed, Azawakh, joining the ranks.

‘It will be the Azawakh’s first time showing at Westminster, as the breed is new to the American Kennel Club (AKC.) Six dogs are entered, and one will win best of breed, then continue on to that advanced competition on the green carpet at Madison Square Garden for the first time ever. It’s exciting for the Azawakh!’ said Bisher.

‘We try to make the show better every year. With the Azawakh joining, the breeders who put so much into going through the AKC process [of accreditation]can finally enjoy the moment. The best thing [for competitors]is being able to talk and explain things – at its core, that’s what a dog show really is.’

She also said the love of man’s best friend is what drives Westminster Dog Show every year.

Bisher said: ‘It’s an evaluation of breeding stock – what the dogs should be used for, and how they can best produce the next generation.’

‘At the core of it, it’s all about the love of dogs. People are coming cross-country, from Canada, investing time, money and energy into this, they’ve been dedicated. This is one of the largest celebrations of dogs you will find.’

Before the Westminster Dog Show kicked off this week, dog lovers were swooning over the National Dog Show winner, Thor the Bulldog.

In a surprising victory, Thor the Bulldog won Best in Show over 2000 dogs from 193 breeds to clinch the victory.

Thor, whose registered name is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, won over both the crowd and the judges to score his national title and a bowl of congratulatory treat after the two-hour long competition.

‘Thor won today because of his structure and because he moves so well,’ Eduardo Paris, Thor’s handler, told People.

‘He has been showing since September 2018 and has won 27 specialties since he has been showing.’

The National Dog Show was held on November 16 and November 17 at the Philadelphia Expo Center, but the results weren’t officially announced until after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

‘I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s a dream come true for us,’ Gordon said to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

‘He’s a funny, charming, lovable dog and people react to him,’ she continued. ‘I guess that’s why he had the edge.’

The two-year-old bulldog was born in Lima Peru and, according to Gordon, was facing an uphill battle coming into the prestigious event.

She said: ‘Sometimes, up against an Afghan or some beautiful furry thing, it can be tough. But Thor is so structurally sound, when he moves — it’s funny to imagine, but he sort of walks on air. Even when I walk him at home just around the corner, he walks like he’s in the show ring.’

David Frei, an American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst for the National Dog Show, also sang Thor’s praises after the big win.

Frei said: ‘What makes it tough on a dog like Thor is when you put him in the ring with an Irish setter that’s big and pretty and flashes around the ring.’

‘You got to make it look like you’re happy to be out there and own the ground you stand under. It’s about showmanship at the end.’

Frei has since named Thor among the favorites to win the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show award at Madison Square Garden in New York City in February.

‘I hadn’t seen Thor before in person. liked him from outside the ring, then when I put my hands on him in the ring after his win, I loved him,’ Frei said.

‘He’s a beautiful hunk of a dog and has a great temperament. He moves in a special way that we rarely see in a bulldog. He’s got a lot of things going for him.’

Before winning Best in Show, Thor won the Non-Sporting Group to advance to the finals with six other pooches.

Audiences will have to wait until results are announced to learn if Thor’s charm puts him a hair above the rest.