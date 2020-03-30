Westworld season 3 location: Where is Westworld filmed? Where’s it set?

WESTWORLD season 3 is about to begin on HBO and Sky Atlantic with a dramatic new outing. But, where is it set and what are the filming locations?

Westworld season three transports the series into an entirely world after the dramatic cliffhanger of the previous series saw Dolores Abernathy (played by Evan Rachel Wood) escape from the amusement park. Here’s everything viewers need to know about this new setting, as well as where the show was filmed.

Where is Westworld season 3 set? As fans of the show will remember, the second season of the show ended with Dolores escaping from Westworld with the cores of some of her companions. Therefore, when viewers meet her again in the third outing it is in a brand new environment, full of new characters. Much of the third season will take place in neo-Los Angeles in 2058 as the series steps into the real world. However, according to one of the major stars of the new series, there may not be as much difference as fans may expect.

Actor Jeffrey Wright spoke to CNET about the new series recently, teasing the real world may share similarities to Westworld. He said: “Season three in some ways is about exploring a new park. “And that’s the world outside of Westworld. So in some ways those characters, the hosts, become guests. “It’s viewing the show, the characters, the narrative through another of the reflective facets of the storyteller.” Not all of the action will be taking place outside of Delos park however, as Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) will find herself in a new section of the world.

This one seems to be based on Fascist Italy during World War Two, with plenty of danger waiting around the corner. Showrunner Jonathan Nolan also spoke about the decision to include this setting in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said: “One of the things we’ve enjoyed is finding things that would be culturally acceptable and titillating to an audience 30 or 40 years from now. “It’s hard to imagine, but maybe not so hard to imagine, that people would enjoy going on vacation in Italy in 1943, but we’re sticking to the idea that they probably will.” DON’T MISS… Emmys 2018: Thandie Newton SWEARS as she accepts award for Westworld [VIDEO]

Where is Westworld season 3 filmed? With the introduction of new worlds into the series, the show has also been filmed in some more unique locations. One location which doubled for neo-Los Angeles was Singapore, with many of the cast spotted in locations like the Helix Bridge, Marina One and the Oasia Hotel Singapore. Speaking about the decision to film in the country, co-creator Lisa Joy told CNA Lifestyle: “We needed to get on a plane and travel 19 hours [to Singapore] because there’s nowhere else like this. “It’s the ways in which nature entangle with modernity here.”

Of course, some of the filming of the show also took place in the real Los Angeles to capture some of the iconic monuments. Another filming location spotted in the trailer for the new season was the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. According to The Cinemaholic, the show was also filmed in Besalu in northern Catalonia. This doubled for many of the World War Two scenes portrayed in series three.

