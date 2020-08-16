Wet start to the week with Status Yellow rain warning issued for 14 counties

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for 14 counties, with Met Éireann forecasting a wet start to the week across the country.

The warning for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway takes effect at 2am tonight and lasts until 11.59pm on Monday.

Met Éireann has said there will be “heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times overnight and during Monday with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places”. There is also a warning that localised flooding may occur.

The forecaster says that tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day, starting with mist and fog in which will begin to clear as the morning develops.

Showers and longer spells of rain are expected in most parts of the country throughout the day, with some heavy falls and the risk of thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures are expected to range between 17 and 21 degrees.