Wexford SHC semis set as Oulart-the-Ballagh and Shelmaliers book places

Wexford SHC quarter-finals

Faythe Harriers 1-12 Shelmaliers 0-22

Oulart-the-Ballagh 2-15 St Anne’s 1-12

OULART-THE-BALLAGH finished with a flourish to book their place in next weekend’s Wexford senior hurling championship semi-finals.

Oulart, who haven’t been county champions since 2016, took a three-point lead into the break but had been pegged back to a single point, 1-12 to 1-11, with five minutes to play by a defiant St Anne’s.

But as has so often been the case in the past, Nicky Kirwan was Oulart’s hero as he struck his second goal of the afternoon to make the game safe in the final minutes.

Oulart will play Naomh Éanna in the second semi-final next Sunday, 16 August, after Shelmaliers take on Glynn Barntown in the opener.

Shelmaliers were winners by seven points against Faythe Harriers earlier today.

