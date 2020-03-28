What Ed Woodward must do with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been permanent Manchester United manager for a year and Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward must now back the former striker

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward must back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer and give the Norwegian money to spend.

Solskjaer celebrates a year since being named permanent manager at Old Trafford today and the Norwegian has started to regularly impress at United.

His game-plans are clearly beginning to work with impressive wins at Chelsea and over Manchester City in recent weeks.

The Red Devils also have one foot in the Europa League quarter finals, while are at the same stage in the FA Cup.

A battle for the Premier League top four was always expected and Solskjaer certainly has his United side in a position where they can fight.

And after seeing the impacts made by Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Woodward must back the boss again.

Solskjaer has brought five players to the club during his time, with Daniel James and Odion Ighalo also arriving, and all have been a success so far.

It’s clear that former United striker Solskjaer knows what he wants from his team and Woodward should back him from the moment the transfer window opens.

Fernandes and Maguire could have been purchased for cheaper at some stages but Woodward appeared not to back Solskjaer’s views.

But now the United manager has proved his worth it is time for that to change and to get deals done quickly.

Backing Solskjaer in the transfer market would also send a message that the Norwegian will stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone have been linked with the top job at Old Trafford and Solskjaer must constantly feel like he’s just one poor result away from being replaced.

United fans should expect the occasional shock and poor performance, but they should also understand that this is a club still in a transition.

Stick with Solskjaer for a little bit longer, and back the boss, and the Red Devils will be back fighting for titles very soon.