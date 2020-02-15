What is Parasite?: A deep dive into the first foreign language film ever to win Best Picture

South Korean drama Parasite made history on Sunday night, becoming the first foreign language film ever to win Best Picture at the 92nd Oscars.

The film has been a critical hit since hitting U.S. theaters in November, with a whopping 99per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating from 393 reviews. And it has earned $165.3 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing South Korean film ever.

Even so, Parasite only grossed $35.4million in the U.S., so for those who may not be aware of the film, we’re taking a deep dive into the historic Oscar winner.

Parasite is the seventh directorial effort of South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, whose previous films include Netflix’s Okja (2017), indie thriller Snowpiercer (2014) and monster movie The Host (2006).

Parasite follows two families – the poor basement-dwelling Kim family (Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam and Jang Hye-jin) and the wealthy Park family (Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong and Jung Ji-so) – whose lives intersect.

The Kim family infiltrate the lives of the Parks, first with the children becoming tutors for the wealthy offspring, before their scheming leads to the Kim matriarch and patriarch finding work in the household.

The film shows how both families serve as ‘parasites’ in different ways, with the Kims latching onto the Park’s wealth, while the Parks exploit the Kims for cheap labor.

‘Because the story is about the poor family infiltrating and creeping into the rich house, it seems very obvious that Parasite refers to the poor family, and I think that’s why the marketing team was a little hesitant,’ Bong said in an interview (via IGN).

‘But if you look at it the other way, you can say that rich family, they’re also parasites in terms of labor. They can’t even wash dishes, they can’t drive themselves, so they leech off the poor family’s labor. So both are parasites,’ the directed added.

The filmmaker largely found inspiration for Parasite in his own experiences in his 20s, when he worked as a tutor for a wealthy family.

Director Bong told The Hollywood Reporter that he was introduced to the wealthy family by his girlfriend and future wife Jung Sun-young, who was already tutoring the family’s son in English, but needed a math tutor.

‘They wanted another tutor for math, so she put me forward as a trustworthy friend, even though I was actually really bad at math,’ Bong said.

The filmmaker was also inspired by French sisters Christine and Lea Papin, French maids who murdered their employers in 1930s France.

Production took place between May 2018 and September 2018, largely within a massive house created and built for the film by production designer Lee Ha Jun.

‘They want to show off that they have this sophisticated taste,’ Bong told Architectural Digest in a profile about the sprawling house built for the film.

Parasite had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it became the first Korean film ever to win the top award at the festival, the prestigious Palme d’Or.

It was also the first film to be unanimously selected as the Palme d’Or by the Cannes jury since 2013’s Blue is the Warmest Color.

The film was released in South Korea on May 30, where it became the highest-grossing film ever in its native country.

Parasite was released in the United States on October 11 in limited release, where it received rave reviews and became the first South Korean film ever to be nominated for Best International Feature Film.

The movie earned a whopping $392,216 in its U.S. opening weekend from just three theaters for a per-screen average of $131,072, the highest ever for a foreign-language film.

Despite a rather limited rollout, only expanding into over 1,000 theaters until late January, Parasite has still earned $35.4 million at the domestic box office.

Parasite was nominated for six Oscars, winning four – Best Picture (producers Kwak Sin-ae Kwak, Bong Joon-ho), Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho, Jin Wan-han) and Best International Feature Film.

It also became the first foreign language film to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and just the second film to win the Palm d’Or and Best Picture, since Marty in 1955.

Among its other accolades are Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs and Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes.