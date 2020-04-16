What Lionel Messi said about Man Utd transfer links when he was just 20

Manchester United were reportedly keen to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona back in 2008, but the Argentinian has clearly never had any plans to leave the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi was tipped to join Manchester United at the age of 20, but even back then the Argentinian knew his heart lied in Barcelona.

The 32-year-old has cemented a legacy as one of the greatest players in football history over 16 years at Barca, where he has bagged a frightening 627 goals in 718 matches.

Those goals have helped the Catalans clinch 10 Spanish titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and as many Club World Cups.

He has also picked up the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on a record six occasions.

Before Messi etched his name into footballing folklore, though, United were linked with a move for him back in 2008.

Yet even then the forward shut down the idea of leaving Barca, insisting he was more than happy at the Nou Camp.

When asked by FourFourTwo about reports linking him with the Old Trafford club, Messi said: ”I’m happy in Barcelona. Why wouldn’t I be?

“I’ve realised my dream. It’s the best club in the world with the best players.

“My family are happy here; they like it.”

When asked about Argentina team-mate Carlos Tevez, who was plying his trade for United at the time, Messi said: “I know. He likes it there. I’m not surprised he’s done well.

“I’d pay to watch him play. He’s so skilful, a fighter full of energy. Him and Rooney playing together – two bulls!

“Imagine if Saviola played with them. Three bulls!”

For years Messi has been compared with ex-United ace Cristiano Ronaldo, with football fans regularly at loggerheads as to which superstar is the better player.

Current Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic is torn over who has the edge, saying: “Some people may say Messi, some Ronaldo but for me they’ve been at the same level for 15 years.

“What they are doing is very hard, to keep that level for 15 years. It’s not easy to always be the best.

“I don’t know who is better from those two players, but I’m sure both of them are maybe the best players in football history.”