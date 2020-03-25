What Man City vs Arsenal postponement means for when Liverpool can win Premier League

Manchester City’s game against Arsenal was postponed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Manchester City’s game against Arsenal was postponed after it emerged that Gunners players and officials had come into contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis at their Europa League tie two weeks ago, and the results could lead to Liverpool being delayed in their hunt for the seemingly inevitable Premier League title.

City will now face Burnley on Saturday, and will need to lose if Liverpool are to win the title against Everton at Goodison Park. Before the game was postponed, there was a possibility that the Reds could win the title without kicking a ball. If Arsenal had beaten the Champions, and Burnley had done the same, Liverpool would have been crowned league champions. But now, they will have to hope Burnley do them a favour on Saturday, before beating Everton at Goodison. JUST IN: Man City vs Arsenal POSTPONED: Coronavirus contact forces players into self-isolation

If City win against the Clarets, Liverpool will have to beat Everton and Palace before they can call themselves the English champions for the first time in 30 years. If City fail to win against Burnley, the Reds will be able to win the title at the home of their biggest rivals on Monday night. But given Burnley and City’s respective positions in the table, the more likely scenario is that City will win against Sean Dyche’s side, and Liverpool will have to wait until they play Palace. That game against Palace could end up being played behind closed doors, provided the outbreak of Covid-19 continues. DON’T MISS Tottenham fans demand Jose Mourinho is sacked after RB Leipzig defeat [SOCIAL] Tottenham player ratings vs RB Leipzig: Lloris disaster costs Spurs [ANALYSIS] Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent Timo Werner transfer demand [GOSSIP]

The Premier League has been in talks with government and health officials regarding the possibility of games being postponed, cancelled or played in closed stadiums. The conclusion has been that games will continue to be played as normal, but as things continue to get worse, it is likely that – before long – games will be played in empty stadiums. If Liverpool’s game with Palace is played behind closed doors, it will be the first time in Premier League history that a team has won the title in front of empty stands. Games across Europe are already being played in empty stadiums, and it is entirely likely that games in the UK will begin to follow suit.