What Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks of Jack Grealish incident

Manchester United transfer target Jack Grealish was caught breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was expected to launch a bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer, however, the midfielder has been caught outside his house during the national lockdown.

Grealish posted a public apology on his social media yesterday because he was spotted attending a friend’s party when he was supposed to be at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Former Premier League ace Jamie O’Hara thinks the negative press can have a damning impact on the 24-year-old’s career. He reckons Solskjaer will lose trust in Grealish and instead pursue other transfers this summer. “In the football world trust is everything from mangers, players and fans,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT. “If you give up that trust and you do something where a manager thinks ‘I can’t put my trust in him’.

“Whether that’s to start him or sign him, that affects your career massively. “Managers and clubs don’t want, not bad eggs but players who are going to come in and be difficult to manage. “They want an easy ride because it is a tough enough ride being a manager to get your team right. “When you are making mistakes which Jack is making which is putting you on the front page of newspapers, managers will look at that and think, ‘You know what it is probably not worth it.

“I can sign someone who is similar to Jack Grealish and is not going to give me that problem. “Managers don’t want that in their dressing room and they don’t want it where it is going to give them a headache.” Grealish issued an apology to fans in a video posted online yesterday. He said: “Hi, everybody just want to do a quick video message just to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what has happened this weekend.