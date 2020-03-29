What Man Utd chief Ed Woodward is prepared to offer Jude Bellingham to seal £30m transfer

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is willing to offer Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham a huge contract in order to seal the £30m transfer.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has made Jude Bellingham a “priority” signing and is willing to break the bank in order to see off other interested teams. The Red Devils chief is willing to offer the youngster a huge contract to secure a £30m deal with Birmingham City in the summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old has a difficult decision ahead of him with four clubs, including United, all vying for his signature. However, in order to make the choice easier for Bellingham, Woodward is willing to break the bank in order that United will beat Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich to signing the talented youngster. According to the Daily Star, United will offer Bellingham a long-term deal worth almost £100,000-a-week, which would make him one of the highest paid teenagers in world football. Bellingham currently earns a reported £145-a-week with Birmingham, as he is on an academy wage, and will now be in line to sign a lucrative contract when he turns 17 in June. JUST IN: Man Utd owners the Glazers in transfer vow as Solskjaer gives Woodward FIVE-man shortlist

Despite his young age Bellingham has become a first-team regular at Birmingham and has already scored four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances for the Blues. United have already opened talks with Bellingham about a summer deal and in order to convince the youngster to make a move to Old Trafford they have already given the midfielder, along with his parents, a tour of the club's Carrington training base. During his visit he met senior club officials, including Woodward, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United's most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

And while there are multiple teams interested in the youngster, the report claims Bellingham has narrowed down his choice to either United or Dortmund. Securing Champions League football could be crucial in United signing the teenager, but the Red Devils are still in the race to achieve this, as they currently sit fifth in the Premier League and are only three points off fourth-placed Chelsea. However, there have also been reports that Bellingham’s father, who is also his agent, believes a move to the Bundesliga could be good for his son at this stage of his career. The Bundesliga club already has a proven track record of developing young talent, with Jadon Sancho flourishing since leaving Manchester City to join them. The German club also added Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg in the January window and since he secured his move, he has gone on to score 12 goals in just 10 appearances for Dortmund.