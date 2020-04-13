What Man Utd owners the Glazers said to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before coronavirus crisis

Manchester United’s owners the Glazers promised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he would be given funds to complete his Old Trafford revolution before the coronavirus crisis, reports say. The Norwegian is eyeing the Premier League title next season. And the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham are on his radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

As recently as December, question marks were being asked of Solskjaer and whether he had what it takes to be United manager.

A 2-0 defeat to Burnley was a low moment in the campaign but, since then, the Red Devils have bounced back to boost their chances of a top four finish.

United have won eight of their last 11 matches across all competitions and Solskjaer is now set to be given a second full season at Old Trafford.

And the Evening Standard say that, before the coronavirus crisis brought football to a halt, the Glazers had already promised Solskjaer backing in the transfer market.

Since the Norwegian took over, he’s been given support.

Last summer, United took their first steps towards a rebuild by signing Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

