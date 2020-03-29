What Man Utd star Paul Pogba staying put means for Jack Grealish transfer deal

Manchester United star Paul Pogba may stay amid the Red Devils’ desire to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United keeping Paul Pogba will impact the club’s pursuit of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to reports. Pogba has been widely tipped to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window with Real Madrid and Juventus both keen on securing the midfielder’s signature.

Manchester United have been planning for life without Pogba, who has refused to shut down speculation linking him with a summer move away from Old Trafford. And the Red Devils have made Aston Villa playmaker Grealish their top transfer target for the summer having watched the 24-year-old shine in the Premier League this season. However, in recent times, talk of Pogba staying has started to gather momentum. The France international previously wanted out because he felt the club weren’t being ambitious enough in the transfer market. But the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January has cooled the 27-year-old’s frustrations at the club. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

And, now, The Athletic say Pogba staying at Old Trafford may end up impacting the club’s pursuit of Grealish. The Villa star is primed to leave at the end of the season, particularly if his boyhood side succumb in the battle for relegation. But United may not be his next destination after all. The Red Devils have plenty of money in the bank but Grealish would become somewhat of a luxury purchase – particularly as the club have other fish to fry. They’re big admirers of Jadon Sancho, who has been in electric form with Bundesliga titans Borussia Dortmund.

A centre-back is on their radar, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a particularly big admirer of Napoli powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly. And they want a striker – even if they end up making Odion Ighalo’s loan permanent. Timo Werner, of RB Leipzig, has his admirers among the United hierarchy having already scored over 20 Bundesliga goals. And Lyon hotshot Moussa Dembele is also liked behind the scenes. Meanwhile, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov has expressed doubts as to whether Pogba and Fernandes can play in the same side. DON’T MISS Tottenham set price for Man Utd to sign Harry Kane Man Utd chief Ed Woodward set to be given green light on huge transfer What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade