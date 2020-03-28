What Man Utd star Paul Pogba’s relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently like

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has regularly talked up Paul Pogba amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a good relationship with Paul Pogba behind the scenes at Old Trafford, reports say. The France international continues to be linked with a move away with European superpowers Juventus and Real Madrid determined to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Back in the summer, Pogba publicly expressed a desire to leave Manchester United for a new challenge elsewhere with Real Madrid his preferred next destination. However, the Red Devils ended up keeping hold of the 27-year-old after snubbing an offer of just £27million plus Mariano Diaz and James Rodriguez for their star asset. Pogba has since endured a difficult campaign at United, with injury restricting him to just seven Premier League appearances. Some have even suggested the France international has ruled himself out because he doesn't want to scupper his chances of a summer exit. And other reports have claimed his relationship with Solskjaer has deteriorated in recent months. However, The Athletic say the duo have a positive relationship behind the scenes.

And there remains a chance that Pogba may end up staying at United, despite his previous desire to want out. The World Cup winner's current contract at the club expires in the summer of 2021. But with the coronavirus throwing football into uncertain waters, he may end up staying put after all. There have been mixed messages about United's stance on the midfielder. It's previously been suggested that they'd want a fee in the region of £130million to let the 27-year-old jump ship. Others, though, have reported that they may have to take a loss and accept a bid closer to £60m instead.

Pogba’s return to United hasn’t worked out the way both he and the club would have hoped for. His first season went solidly enough, with the France international propelling the club to EFL Cup and Europa League glory. But his relationship with Jose Mourinho fell apart not too soon afterwards and he’s been inconsistent in recent years. Meanwhile, former United star Paul Parker has admitted he’s fed up of the constant speculation surrounding Pogba’s future. “The whole thing has to stop, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “They just need it to move on. It’s not about when he comes back, don’t even wait for that. Just move him on now and take his agent with him.