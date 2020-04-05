What Philippe Coutinho has told friends about leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho clearly regrets leaving Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho has told friends that he regrets pushing for a move away from Liverpool, and wants a return during the summer transfer window. That’s according to a report in the Mirror.

Coutinho is set to leave Barcelona this summer. The Brazilian is no longer wanted by the Catalan giants after two-and-a-half years at the club. He joined as a replacement for Neymar, signing for £140million in 2018, but has failed to find his feet at the Nou Camp. After a year-long loan at Bayern Munich, his future is once again up in the air.

Munich don’t want to make his loan move permanent, leaving the door open to a return to the Premier League. And it appears that if Coutinho had his way, that would be a homecoming to Liverpool. The Mirror claims the Brazilian has told friends that he regrets the way he left the Reds back in 2018, and would return if he could. However, Liverpool apparently have no interest in bringing him back, opening up the potential of a bidding war between their rivals.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all claimed to be in the race for his signature. Leicester, too, are interested in making a move, but are cautious that they don’t have the same financial capability. Brendan Rodgers is eager to work with the Brazilian again, but is worried that the Foxes won’t be able to compete with the likes of United and Chelsea in the transfer market. Coutinho is likely to cost upwards of £100m, with Barca desperate to recoup some of the money they paid for him.