‘What put clubs off’ signing Bruno Fernandes before he joined Man Utd

Manchester United ended months of speculation by signing Bruno Fernandes in January.

Bruno Fernandes’ early career struggles will be why clubs were put off signing him, claims Liverpool legend Steve Nicol. Fernandes, 25, joined Manchester United in January for an initial £46.6million from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. The midfielder scored 48 goals in 18 months for Sporting which earned him his move to Old Trafford.

However, Fernandes’ numbers in previous seasons dwarf his recent stats. After leaving Portugal for Italy in 2012, he scored just 11 goals in 95 appearances for Udinese and then five in a single campaign at Sampdoria. European football expert Gabriele Marcotti says it took for Fernandes to return to Portugal to showcase his true potential. Fernandes has flown out of the blocks at United, scoring two goals and contributing three assists in his first five Premier League appearances.

Nicol says the Portugal star has now sorted himself out after previous struggles seemingly prevented a big move earlier. “There’s always that temptation [of getting carried away too soon], particularly when it’s so obvious the difference he’s made and so obvious that he was joining a team that needed something,” Nicol said on ESPN FC. “So far he’s been the inspiration. “I always wondered why, for the last couple of years he’s always been mentioned by the top sides but it seems no one has ever gone that extra mile and signed him. Ed Woodward to trigger £290K Man Utd deal, Lionel Messi wants £135m transfer, Liverpool [BLOG]

“And I guess what Gab’s saying there, I didn’t know about his previous to be honest, and I’d have to think that’s what put clubs off. “But Manchester United are actually going to benefit because clearly the guy has figured it out. “And when you’ve been through a tough situation and you turn all that around, and you start doing the things he’s doing in the Premier League, then that to me I don’t believe is going to be a flash in the pan. “I think he’s here to stay.”