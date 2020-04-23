WhatsApp removed a useful feature in its latest update, but only iPhone users lose out

WHATSAPP has quietly ditched its most recent addition to the messaging service in the most latest update for iPhone owners.

WhatsApp has issued a new update. But unlike the usual upgrades from the messaging platform, which bring exciting new features, stability improvements or security patches – the latest version of WhatsApp removes a feature. The latest addition to the iPhone version of the hugely-popular chat app, introduced at the start of this month to iOS users worldwide, has now been dropped.

The most recent upgrade was designed to take advantage of the Share Sheet feature introduced in iOS 13. The redesigned Share Sheet allows iPhone owners to tap the Share icon inside another app – like the Photos app, for example – and scroll through frequently-messaged contacts as well as popular apps that support whatever you’re trying to share. At launch, the only suggested contacts and conversations you’d find in the Share Sheet was those in Apple’s own iMessage service. Third-party developers had to update their apps to support the feature – and WhatsApp had finally gotten around to adding the feature for iPhone users. And now, it has removed the option from its messaging service, which is used by some two billion people worldwide.

According to WABetaInfo, which tracks the latest changes to WhatsApp via early beta releases of the apps, Share Sheet support has been dropped from the app temporarily so the Facebook-owned company can urgently investigate “an issue that causes the share sheet to crash.” There’s currently no timeframe for when Share Sheet support will return to WhatsApp. So, for the time being iPhone owners who want to beam a photo to friends or group chats should load-up the app first and head to the chat before tapping the + icon to choose whatever you want to send.