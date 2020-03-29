When is The Race All-Star Esports Battle? F1 drivers and simulator races to compete today

The Race All-Star Esports Battle takes place today – but what time does the virtual event get underway?
The All-Star Esports Battle is back for a third week following the success of its opening two rounds. The virtual race was set up due to F1’s 2020 calendar being suspended because of the coronavirus.
The first instalment was organised in less than 72 hours after the Australian Grand Prix was called off.
The Race say the event, hosted by Torque Esports attracted a live audience of over half a million viewers.
The All-Star Battle sees some of the world’s top racing drivers go up against the leading sim racing stars.
Torque Esports President and CEO, Darren Cox said: “Race fans around the world are starved of entertainment at the moment.
“But the beauty of esports racing competition is the fact you can set up events anywhere around the world at any time.
“With the current COVID-19 situation around the world, the ‘stay at home economy’ is surging and Torque Esports is ideally positioned to provide the fan base with compelling virtual versions of real-world motorsport.”
When is All-Star Esports Battle?
The third instalment of the Esports race will start following the Legends Trophy race, which is due to get underway at 4pm GMT.
How can I watch All-Star Esports Battle?
Fans can watch all the action unfold via a live stream on The Race’s YouTube channel.
All-Star Esports Battle confirmed drivers
Juan Pablo Montoya – ex-F1 driver
Marcus Ericsson – ex-F1 driver
Esteban Gutiérrez – ex-F1 driver
António Félix da Costa – Formula E star
Nyck de Vries – Formula E star
Stoffel Vandoorne – Formula E star
Maximilian Günther – Formula E star
Felix Rosenqvist – IndyCar racer
Alexander Rossi – IndyCar racer
James Davison – IndyCar racer
Colton Herta – IndyCar racer
Philipp Eng – DTM driver
Daniel Juncadella – DTM driver
Bruno Spengler – DTM driver
Tom Dillmann – sportscar driver
Charlie Eastwood – sportscar driver
Maxime Martin – sportscar driver
Jonny Adam – sportscar driver
Nicki Thiim – sportscar driver
James Baldwin – Esports star
Rudy van Buren – Esports star