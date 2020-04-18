When UFC ‘Fight Island’ will be ready as Dana White puts comeback plan in motion

UFC 249 was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC president Dana White says that his ‘Fight Island’ will be ready for use in a month. The coronavirus pandemic has derailed sporting events across the world, including UFC 249, which was meant to take place on April 18.

White was keen to go ahead with UFC 249 and had the venue at Tachi Palace Resort Casino ready for use, despite the virus. But Disney and ESPN put a halt to proceedings and ordered White to step down with the planning of the event, despite the fact it was going to be behind closed doors. White still wants to get going with fights as quickly as possible, however, and has revealed he has a private island being readied to host bouts. JUST IN: Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua may snub Kubrat Pulev

He also said that it would be ready within the next month. "I'm telling all my guys not to worry because 'Fight Island' is gonna happen," he explained. "All the infrastructure is being built right now and getting put in place.

“As we get closer to that, then I’ll start figuring out booking fights, getting guys ready. “Plus, I can ship guys over there earlier, and they can start training over there, on the island. “So, once that’s all in place – we’re looking at like a month. “I’ll have that all put together, and guys can start training and can go there.

“I’m sure people are gonna be ready to get out of their houses in another month and go to an island somewhere and train.” White also stated that he would eventually hold an event at the Tachi Palace when the virus passed, thanking them for sharing his vision in wanting to put UFC 249 on. “One thing I need to point out is that Tachi Palace in California, the Indian reservation, has had our back this whole time and has stood their ground and was willing to do this fight,” he added. “Let me tell you this, when the world gets back to normal, the California event will be at Tachi Palace.