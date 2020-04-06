When will lockdown end? Stay home and ‘we’ll see reduction in infections’ Government says

UK lockdown measures remain in place this weekend, despite the warm weather, but there is hope isolating at home will see “a reduction in infections”, the Government has said.

Coronavirus cases surged by more than 3,000 in the UK today, bringing the nationwide total to 35,735 on one of the warmest days of 2020. Much of the country has seen consistent sunshine and high temperatures, which has prompted the Government to redouble its warnings against going outside.

When will the lockdown end? Speaking in today’s government press conference, Michael Gove urged people to stay at home in “national solidarity” to curb further coronavirus infections. The current situation will last until at least after Easter weekend 2020. On April 16, officials will review their policy of keeping people locked indoors, choosing either to relax or extend it. Experts expect the government will choose to do the latter, which could see lockdown lasting for a matter of months rather than weeks.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said on March 29 it would take “two to three months” for officials to understand how effective the lockdown has been. She added after then it would not be a case of lifting the restrictions all at once, rather a gradual process of lifting different measure “one-by-one”. After then, it could take another half a year for the UK to journey back to “normal”, although Dr Harries said, although the current situation would likely not last for that entire period. She said: “This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months.”

Experts have cautioned the government against relaxing measures too early, as doing so might cause a bounceback the country is not prepared for. Neil Ferguson, an Imperial College London epidemiologist and advisor to the government’s coronavirus response, said more time is key in fighting COVID-19. He said at the measures would need to remain in place for a “significant” amount of time. Dr Ferguson told The Times: “We’re going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time, probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic”.

While there is no end to the lockdown in the near future, NHS England medical director Steve Powis said new cases have “stabilised” in recent days but “we must not look too much into” the figures just yet. He said: “We must continue to comply to the instructions.” Professor Powis did, however, say complying with lockdown measures will result in lower infection numbers in the long run. Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove, who led the Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, also stressed the need to isolate, particularly among younger people.

He said: “Compliance does vary across different sections of the population – for some young people there has been a lower level of compliance. “Some of the messages and channels may not have reached some sections of the population. “Younger people may feel they are less likely to be affected and infected. “There will be many who don’t access traditional media and we need to get the message through to them.”

