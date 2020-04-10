Where to find free clothes and baby equipment for those on low income

SUPPORT in the form of free baby clothes and equipment is being offered for pregnant and new mothers across the UK who are currently on a low income.

Support services could be useful, especially for those who may have found themselves out of work because of the coronavirus crisis. There are a number of organisations across the country willing to provide help for new and expectant mothers.

These charities and centres can provide good quality clothes and baby equipment for those in need. Pregnancy Choice Directory offers a number of organisations who can provide this service to women and families. In the capital, Options Wimbledon Resource Centre and Choices Islington are offering clothes and equipment. These two charities also offer additional support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

In Scotland, there are also three organisations providing baby clothes and equipment. Choices in Aberdeen, Ayrshire Pregnancy Crisis Centre and Glasgow Pregnancy Choices are offering the service to mothers in need. In Wales, the Keyhope Centre, Swansea, the Bridgend Pregnancy Crisis Centre and the Beresford Centre in Newport are willing to provide assistance. And in Northern Ireland, The Relationship Resource Centre in Carrickfergus is ready to help.

Free clothing and equipment is also available across England. In Basingstoke, charity The Safe is providing support to pregnant women, even though it has suspended face-to-face contact because of the coronavirus. The organisation says it will send out basinets, clothing and feeding equipment to those in urgent need. The Willow Tree Centre in Yate, Bristol is providing both equipment for families, and support for pregnant women.

In Bedford, The Grove Pregnancy Advice Centre is offering free clothing and other newborn equipment. Horsham residents can rely upon The Oasis Crisis Pregnancy Centre for their personal needs. And in Glastonbury, Pregnancy Crisis Support – Mendip is reaching out to those facing a crisis pregnancy by providing the help, equipment and support they may need. Each organisation and charity is abiding by government rules on social distancing during this challenging time.