White CEO is FIRED after video showed him call black Uber driver a f**king n***er

The head of an Arizona fertilizer company has been fired after a shocking video showed a racist rant where he called an Uber driver a ‘f**king n***er’ after refusing to sit in the back seat.

Agroplasm, an organic fertilizer company based in Tempe, said that CEO Hans Berglund had been ‘relieved of his duties’ while the company performed a full internal investigation.

In the footage, obtained by ABC 15, the passenger is seen approaching the vehicle of Arizona State University student, Randy Clarke, 25, and opening the front passenger door on Friday evening.

‘Mind sitting in the back,’ Clarke is heard asking Berglund, who then replies: ‘No, I don’t like to sit there.’

‘I don’t like it when people sit in the front,’ said Clarke, who doesn’t allow passengers to sit in the front seat after he was assaulted by a different customer.

At this point, Berglund, 72, gets angry and asks: ‘Are you f**king serious with me?’

Clarke is heard telling the man that he doesn’t mind cancelling and refunding him.

According to the station, they eventually agree to a refund, but Berglund hops in the back seat anyway.

‘I’m here, sitting in the back,’ Berglund says.

‘Sir, please leave my vehicle,’ Clarke responded. ‘Is it because I’m white? And you’re a f**kin n***er? You are a f**king idiot,’ Berglund shouts.

Agroplasma said that Jeffrey Ziehmer, its former general manager, would replace Berglund as interim CEO ‘until further notice’.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘The incident is not at all reflective of Agroplasma’s values and ethics. Our relationships with our employees, customers and the community are the cornerstones of our success.’

Berglund has apologized – but Clarke branded the online statement insincere and says he wants to meet him in person. He said he met with his lawyer today to discuss the incident.

Berglund, a Swedish immigrant from Scottsdale, said: ‘I deeply regret and apologize for the hurtful and derogatory language I used during the altercation with Mr Clarke. I firmly believe that there is no excuse for the use of racial slurs under any circumstance, so I will not offer any.

‘It is my sincere hope that Mr Clarke hears and accepts my apology and believes me when I say it is honest and heartfelt,’ Berglund added.

Randy Clarke said: ‘I do not accept Mr Berglund’s digital apology. It is wrapped in insincerity and so is AgroPlasma’s statement on his alleged firing.

‘Suspension and firing are two different things. I also am consulting with my lawyer, David Dow, to determine my rights and next steps. We want justice and we want reconciliation. That begins with transparency and Mr Berglund and his company sitting down to meet us.’

Clarke said the incident left him in ‘shock’ and he immediately filed a complaint with Uber, which has since suspended the man’s account until their investigation is complete.

‘Discrimination has no place on the Uber app or anywhere. What’s been described is a clear violation of our Community Guidelines and we launched an investigation as soon as we learned of it,’ Uber said in a statement to ABC.