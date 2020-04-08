White House press secretary Grisham leaves job to become first lady’s chief of staff

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stepped down from her current post Tuesday and will become first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Melania Trump said. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as chief of staff.”

Grisham, 43, who had served as the first lady’s communication chief, said in a statement that her replacements will be announced in the coming days, and that she will “help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Having served as the White House press secretary since July 2019, Grisham never held a press conference at the West Wing during her less-than-a-year tenure.