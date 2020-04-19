White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is forced out by new chief of staff

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is departing her post without ever having briefed the press corps – and will return to a key role in the office of First Lady Melania Trump.

She will be replaced by Kayleigh McEnany, a Trump loyalist who has vigorously defended the president at his campaign rallies and in TV interviews. It was unclear Tuesday whether McEnany would resume the daily press briefings that were once a mainstay of the high-profile press secretary position.

Grisham will give up her role to serve as the first lady’s chief of staff, days after it was revealed that new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had begun discussing her possible replacement and plotting a shakeup.

McEnany was already drawing fire online Tuesday as word spread of her appointment for comments she made in a televised Fox News interview where she lavished praise on her boss and said the coronavirus would not ‘come here.’

‘This president will always put American first,’ McEnany said in comments posted by CNN. She added: ‘We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here … and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama,’ McEnany told Fox interviewer Trish Regan, who lost her position after issuing an on-air coronavirus tirade.

The Feb. 25th comments did not accurately predict what transpired. On Tuesday, there were nearly 400,000 U.S. cases, with more more than 11,000 dead of the virus.

Grisham took over as White House press secretary last summer, but never briefed reporters from the podium of the briefing room. In recent weeks, President Trump has been personally briefing the press on the latest developments in the coronavirus response. Trump held court for two hours on Monday, as U.S. deaths in the outbreak passed 10,000.

The first lady’s office confirmed Grisham’s switch in a statement.

‘I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,’ said Melania Trump in her statement. ‘She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.’

Trump thanked outgoing chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, and said Grisham would assume her new role ‘effective immediately.’

‘I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,’ said Grisham. She said she would stay in the west wing ‘to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.’

CNN was the first to report Grisham’s new role. The move is part of a broader communications shakeup.

Additionally, Pentagon spokeswoman Alysa Farrah will serve in Grisham’s other role: as director of strategic communications.

Meadows is also bringing on Ben Williams, his chief of staff from his congressional office to the communications team, to be senior adviser for communications, according to the New York Times.

White House deputy press secretaries Hogan Gidley and Judd Deere are expected to remain in their roles although more staff hires for the comms shop could be announced in the coming days.

The personnel moves come days after it was reported that Meadows had privately discussed the possibility of replacing Grisham – who was at home under self-quarantine at the time following her exposure to a Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago March 7 who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

A day earlier, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Meadows would be his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney.

Grisham has been criticized for failing to hold a single press briefing during her tenure, even while conducting multiple TV interviews with Fox News and conservative outlets.

She took over after predecessor Sarah Sanders had virtually ended the White House briefing, a Washington ritual that forces the White House to confront a range of questions about political and policy decisions.

Grisham has countered that President Trump has made himself accessible to media in other ways. As the coronavirus outbreak has begun to hit in full force, Trump has taken over daily briefings at the White House along with the coronavirus task force.

The president seems to embrace the responsibility, holding a session that exceeded two hours Tuesday, and has bragged online about how many people are watching.

Farah, 30, was communications director in Meadows’ office when he was an influential conservative voice and head of the House Freedom Caucus. She also served as a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence.

McEnany served as Trump campaign secretary but garnered the president’s attention during the 2016 campaign, when she was a vocal supporter of his campaign during her frequent cable news appearances as a political commentator. She was given the job of Republican National Committee press secretary after Trump won the White House and later moved to his re-election campaign.

Grisham, 43, bonded with Trump as a member of his small campaign staff, then served as deputy to press secretary Sean Spicer before becoming spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump.

In the East Wing, Grisham will replace Lindsay Reynolds, who was named Melania’s chief of staff in February 2017, shortly after President Trump was sworn into office.

Grisham and Reynolds ‘hate each other,’ a source familiar with the East Wing told DailyMail.com. The person also noted Reynolds ‘fights with everyone’ although tensions between staff in the East Wing and staff in the West Wing are a common feature in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Reynolds was one of the few White House staffers with previous experience in the building. She was associate director of the White House Visitors Office under President George W. Bush.

And she is the daughter-in-law Mercer Reynolds, a big time Republican fundraiser. She was an elementary school teacher before she joined the Bush administration and ran an event planning business before coming to the Trump White House.

Reynolds’ family – including her husband and three children – stayed in Ohio while she worked for the first lady. Reynolds commuted back-and-forth from Cincinnati, balancing her government work with her family life.

‘Lindsay did a great job helping Mrs. Trump get settled in,’ said Anita McBride, who was chief of staff to Laura Bush and knew Reynolds in that administration.

‘She has been there before,’ McBride told DailyMail.com, adding ‘she knew her way around the White House.’

Grisham never severed her ties to the East Wing, serving as the first lady’s spokesperson in addition to her West Wing roles.

And, despite her move across the building from her spacious East Wing office to the high-profile press secretary’s office, which is just down the hall from the Oval Office, Grisham and Melania Trump stayed close, speaking to one another frequently.

Grisham joined the Trump team during the 2016 campaign, when she served as press wrangler for Donald Trump.

That experience could come in hand as the first lady has vowed to campaign for her husband in his bid for re-election. She was scheduled to do fundraisers in Beverly Hills, California, and at the Winter White House in Mar-a-Lago before the coronavirus outbreak halted travel.

Melania Trump was not well served during the 2016 race, when she drew fire for giving a speech at the Republican National Convention that drew from an earlier speech given by Michelle Obama. A staffer took the blame and apologized.