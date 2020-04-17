WHO chief claims pandemic response to be examined ‘eventually’

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday stated that WHO’s efficiency in taking on the COVID-19 pandemic will certainly be examined by WHO’s member states “in due training course.”

“In due training course, WHO’s performance in tackling this pandemic will certainly be examined by WHO’s Member States as well as the independent bodies that remain in location to ensure openness and responsibility. This belongs to the typical procedure implemented by our Member States,” he stated.

Saying that areas for renovation will definitely be recognized and also there will certainly be lessons to discover, the WHO chief stated that in the meantime, the focus of both the organization and also himself is on quiting the coronavirus as well as conserving lives.

Speaking from Geneva at a digital interview Wednesday, Tedros informed press reporters that the WHO is happy to the several countries, people and also organizations who have revealed their support and also dedication to the WHO in current days, including their monetary commitment.

“We invite this demo of global uniformity, because solidarity is the policy of the video game to beat COVID-19,” he highlighted.