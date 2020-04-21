WHO funding by country: Which countries fund the WHO?

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump recently announced he would stop all funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Which countries fund the WHO?

US President Donald Trump has halted all funding to the WHO from the United States, citing its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind his decision. The President said the funding would be temporarily stopped for a period of 60 to 90 days pending a review, and said the organisation had “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the outbreak.

Which countries fund the WHO? The WHO is funded by a combination of member states, who pay fees based on wealth and population, and voluntary contributions. The WHO currently has 194 member states across the world. The organisation relies on contributions from renowned scientists and medical professionals to inform the work they do. WHO is also involved in vaccination campaigns, health emergencies and supporting countries in primary medical care. The United States is the largest single contributor to the organisation and provided one percent of its budget in 2018/19 by donating over $400million (£319million).

Second to the US, the UK contributed the most funding to the WHO in the same period with £318million. The biggest contributors to the WHO are: United Kingdom – £318million

Germany – £191,402 million

Japan – £106million

Kuwait – £74million

Sweden – £60.6million

Norway – £51.3million

Other countries that contribute are: Belgium

France

Canada

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Slovenia

Why has the US stopped funding? President Trump said he would stop the funding as a result of the way the pandemic has been handled by the WHO. He accused the organisation of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the spread of the virus after it first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. President Trump said the WHO must be held to account for pedalling “disinformation” about the virus and claimed the virus could have been contained at the source if the organisation had better investigated the earliest reports. Speaking at a press conferenced at the White House on Tuesday, April 14, he said: “I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus responded to the move at a news briefing on Wednesday. He said: “We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organisation. “The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so.” Dr Tedros said the WHO is “assessing” the impact on its funding and “we will try to fill any gaps with partners.” He declined to provide more details on the impact, citing an assessment first needs to take place.

Why has the WHO come under fire? The accusations against the WHO by President Trump are for neglecting to properly assess the threat of the virus when it first emerged in China. President Trump claims that if the organisation had been more transparent about the situation in China and increased medical support, the virus could have been contained at the source “with very little death”. Mr Trump also questioned the WHO’s utilisation of funds and further criticised China’s initial response. WHO experts were only permitted to visit China and investigate the situation on February 10 – by which point the situation had become out of control with over 400,000 confirmed cases. WHO has also been slammed for not enforcing travel bans and deeming them unnecessary on the same day they declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

Which countries fund the WHO?

Why has the US stopped funding?

Why has the WHO come under fire?