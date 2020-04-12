WHO urges Belarus to be ready for worst-case scenarios for COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Belarus to be ready for the worst-case scenarios for the spread of COVID-19, a visiting expert told a briefing on Saturday in Minsk.

Belarus should prepare for the worst-case scenarios and take new measures to physically distance people, said Patrick O’Connor, head of the WHO’s expert mission in Belarus at the invitation of local authorities.

O’Connor urged Belarusian authorities to stop all public events, including sports, to introduce distance learning and reduce unnecessary movement of people, especially those at risk — the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Noting Belarus is paying enough attention to the protection of health workers, O’Connor stressed that the safety of health workers should be a high priority.

The WHO mission was invited to assess the spread of the coronavirus in the country, as well as the measures taken by the health ministry and other authorities to combat infection and treat sick people.

The mission turned out to be quite complex and comprehensive, O’Connor said, adding that the health ministry’s data on the situation with the coronavirus is extensive and complete.

According to Belarusian Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik, at the moment it is not necessary to introduce strict quarantine measures in Belarus.

The minister urged all people to limit their optional contacts and take measures to socially distance themselves.