Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: How did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire make money?

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE is a long-running TV quiz show which has been airing since 1998. How did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire make money?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is still one of the most popular game shows on TV and the series has been airing on ITV for more than 20 years. The game show has been trending lately as it features in the new ITV series Quiz, which tells the real-life story of a couple who cheated their way to winning one million pounds. Fans are keen to find out how the game show became so popular, and how it has made its money over the years.

How did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire make money? Since the game show first aired in September 1998 more than 600 episodes have been aired on ITV, and different hosts have presented the series. Chris Tarrant hosted the show up until 2014, and he was presenting the episode the Quiz series is based on, which featured Charles Ingram as the contestant who cheated. Jeremy Clarkson took over as presenter in 2018 following a revival of the series, and the show is now in its 34th series. The game show became one of the most-watched shows in British pop culture, ranking 23rd in a list of the 100 Greatest British Television Programmes in 2000. The list was put together by the British Film Institute and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was the highest quiz programme to appear in the rankings.

As the show was so successful it means many other versions have been created in other countries, including America. All the versions follow the same format, where contestants have a number of lifelines to help them answer questions in a bid to win the million-pound prize. The series became popular due to its use of lifelines, which include 50:50, Phone a Friend, Ask the Audience, Switch, and Ask the Host. With the 50:50 lifeline, two random wrong answers are deleted, improving the contestant’s chance of choosing the right answer. They also had the chance to call a friend to see if they knew the answer, or they could ask the audience who used keypads to pick which answer they thought was right. With Switch, the computer would replace one question with another of the same monetary value. In 2018 a new lifeline was added, called Ask the Host, where contestants could as Jeremy Clarkson to see if he knew the answer.

Between 2004 and 2007 the series included a new feature called Walkaway Text Game, which gave viewers the chance to play along at home and be in with a chance of winning £1,000. The competition cost £1 per entry. The original 30 series were made up of a total of 592 episodes, from 4 September 1998 to 11 February 2014, before it was tweaked in later years. The number of questions was lowered from 15 to 12, and later the series incorporated a time limit which included a fourth lifeline. Four years after the end of the original series, ITV announced the series would be revived to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the game show. The success of the revival series meant it has been running for a number of seasons and a total of 625 episodes have aired altogether.

One thing #Quiz is doing very well so far is capturing just what a phenomenon, a pop culture monster WWTBAM? was when it started. — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) April 13, 2020

Shows like this also make their money through advertising, and the producers have been keen to promote the new series. There is even a podcast which started earlier this week (April 13) and the official Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Twitter account revealed the news in a post. They said: “The most successful game show of all time has a podcast! Think you know everything about #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire’s most infamous player, the Coughing Major? “We’re going to reveal the facts! First ep drops Monday at 10pm! @ITV #CharlesIngram #Quiz.”

The most successful gameshow of all time has a podcast! Think you know everything about #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire’s most infamous player, the Coughing Major? We’re going to reveal the facts! https://t.co/xUUlesg98e First ep drops Monday at 10pm! @ITV #CharlesIngram #Quiz pic.twitter.com/qXGQMUKL4k — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) April 12, 2020

The new drama series Quiz, which started airing on ITV on April 13, follows the story of married couple Charles and Diana Ingram. Charles featured as a contestant on the show back in 2001, and he and Diana were accused of cheating after they walked away with the top prize. Diana was found to have been coughing in order to indicate the correct answers, and she was being helped by fellow contestant, Tecwen Whittock. The pair were charged with procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception, and were given suspended prison sentences of just under two years. After watching the first episode fans took to Twitter to explain how popular the game show had been. One fan said: “I think it’s easy to forget what a big deal Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was when it started. We’d been used to prizes like a speed boat or a Blankety Blank cheque book and pen before. #Quiz”

