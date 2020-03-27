Why Man Utd will vote for Liverpool Premier League title win amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester United could be about to help Liverpool win the Premier League title amid the coronavirus crisis.

Manchester United will vote for the Premier League season to be continued amid the coronavirus crisis, reports say. And that will be music to Liverpool’s ears with the Reds sweating on their imminent title triumph.

Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title currently lie in the balance with the rest of the season shrouded in much uncertainty. The coronavirus crisis has seen the current campaign grind to a halt, with games scheduled to resume on April 3 at the earliest. It’s left Premier League bigwigs with a huge decision to make. Some want the season written off completely while others want it to continue. And the Mirror say United will vote for the season to be played out in full because they want to finish in the top four and secure a return to the Champions League in the process. Should they get their wish, it would also mean Liverpool likely being crowned champions. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

The Reds are just two Premier League wins away from ending their agonising 30-year wait for the title. But whether that happens remains to be seen with Premier League bosses currently torn over what to do. Much will reportedly depend on what process UEFA decide to follow as they plan for next season’s two club competitions. Euro chiefs will hold a video conference on Tuesday in a bid to produce a strategy for Euro 2020 as well as the Champions League and Europa League, which have both been suspended as well. Premier League clubs will then convene 48 hours later discuss their next move after an update is given. DON’T MISS Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

It’s been estimated that at least 60 per cent of the UK population will contract the coronavirus before it fizzles out. And that could mean around 300 Premier League footballers becoming ill – something clubs desperately don’t want. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already caught the virus, as well as Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. And West Ham chief Karren Brady wants the current season to be made ‘null and void’. “There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead,” Brady wrote in her column for The Sun.