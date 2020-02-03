Wife murderer who was freed on parole so he could ‘satisfy his sexual needs’ kills a sex worker

A wife murderer who was given permission to satisfy his ‘sexual needs’ while out on parole five years early admitted to killing a sex worker inside a Canada hotel room.

Now, sex work advocates and politicians are demanding answers as to why a parole board allowed Eustachio Gallese to visit brothels and engage with sex workers knowing his violent history.

Gallese, 51, turned himself into authorities on January 22 and admitted to slaying 22-year-old Marylène Lévesque inside a Sainte-Foy district hotel room.

Officers rushed to the scene and discovered Lévesque had been stabbed and sustained defensive wounds from the horrifying attack. A motive has not yet been released.

Gallese reportedly met Lévesque while she worked at an erotic massage parlor that he frequented during his time on parole.

But he was eventually banned from the premises after he became violent with other women and Lévesque would later agree to meet Gallese at the hotel room.

He has since been charged with second-degree murder in Lévesque’s death and blame for Gallese’s recent actions have shifted to the parole board, who released him to a halfway house five years before his scheduled parole.

Gallese was convicted of conjugal violence in 1997 and assaulted his ex-wife, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Seven years later, Gallese murdered his 32-year-old partner, Chantal Deschênes, by beating her with a hammer before fatally stabbing her with two knives on October 21, 2004.

He then wrote a critical message directed towards Deschênes on their bedroom wall, before calling his brother to report the killing.

Gallesen was convicted of killing Deschênes, who was a mother of two daughters, in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

The parole board in 2007 found that Gallese was a ‘high risk’ for re-offending violence, but in 2016 would lower his status to ‘moderate’ and finally ‘low to moderate’ last year.

He was then granted supervised release on day parole at a halfway house in March 2019, which would carry on for another six months into September.

According to the parole board’s latest decision, Gallese brought up concerns about relationships with women that he discussed with his case workers.

Gallese’s intimate relationships were ultimate deemed inappropriate, but his case workers acknowledged that he had ‘sexual needs.’

‘Although you are still single and you say you aren’t ready to enter into a serious relationship with a woman, you are able to efficiently evaluate your needs and expectations towards women,’ the statement says, according to VICE.

‘During the hearing, your parole officer underlined a strategy that was developed with the goal that would allow you to meet women in order to meet your sexual needs,’ it continued.

‘The hearing allowed us to realize you managed, and this with the approval of your case-management team, relations with women that the board considers inappropriate.’

The Board said the strategy ‘paradoxically constitutes a worrying and significant risk factor’ and ordered a re-evaluation of the terms in six months.

Lévesque died two months shy of the re-evaluation date.

Gallese was also expected to report all relations with women to officials.

Since Lévesque’s death, Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel has since demanded answers on how a violent offender like Gallese made parole.

LeBel said she understands the ‘principles of social re-insertion,’ but the Parole Board’s ‘guiding principle is above and beyond all else the safety … of the public,’ Montreal Gazette reports.

She also questioned whether members of the parole board are ‘sufficiently equipped’ at determining such cases.

This echoes revelations from past parole board members who say changes within the federal government in 2017 resulted in the majority of board members being replaced with people who had no prior experience.

‘If you don’t have experienced board members and just new people, some mistakes can happen, some issues can happen,’ David Blackburn, a former board member, told CTV News.

Of the incident, Minister Bill Blair sent condolences to the family.

‘In its September 2019 decision, the parole board explicitly opposed letting the accused visit massage parlours during his release,’ a statement read.

Sex work advocates don’t believe the parole board adequately measured Gallese’s risk of re-offence well enough.

Sandra Wesley, an advocate who runs Stella, a non-profit by sex workers for sex workers, said the decision also did not question Gallese’s entitlement to women’s bodies and sex workers should have been aware of his re-intergration into the public.

But the blame cannot be placed solely on the parole board, Wesley said.

‘It is very obvious that criminalization of sex work facilitated the violence of this man,’ she said.

In Canada, selling sex is not a criminal offense, but in 2014 Bill- C-36 made advertising and purchasing sex illegal.

The legal complexities surrounding sex work make reporting abuse and other violence difficult.

Wesley said: ‘Anyone who helps a sex worker work is committing an offence, so if they were to announce (abuse) to police, the outcome would be that the owners and receptionists (of parlours) would get arrested.’

‘Clients would get arrested, so that’s a loss of income for the sex worker. If this wasn’t criminalized it would be easy to send (Gallese) back to jail sooner.’

Wesley warns that if the stigma around sex work isn’t solved, ‘we know that Marylène is not the last death. There’s going to be another one and another one.’