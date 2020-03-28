Will Liverpool win the Premier League if season is cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic?

Liverpool were closing in on the Premier League title before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic – but will the Reds still be crowned champions if the campaign cannot be completed?

Liverpool have been a cut above the rest in the Premier League this season. With 29 games played, the Reds have won 27 and lost just once to open up a huge 25-point gap over second-placed Manchester City.

But the top-flight is now in uncharted territory as the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the season being suspended. The Premier League intends to resume play on April 4 and an emergency meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday to discuss plans for the rest of the campaign. Liverpool need just two wins to be confirmed as champions. The Reds have been chasing their first league title in 30 years.

Will Liverpool win the Premier League if season is cancelled? The Premier League has not released any information on the outcome of the league title should the season be cancelled. However, The Telegraph reports that in such a scenario Jurgen Klopp’s side will still be crowned champions. The publication claimed on Friday there was “little opposition” from clubs in awarding Liverpool this season’s title.

Klopp, though, has issued a message urging fans to put health and safety before football with coronavirus cases and deaths exceeding 149,500 and 5,600 respectively. He said: “First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever. “I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all. “Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.” Football fans on social media have also been debating on whether or not Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions. One wrote on Twitter: “If the PL is suspended at the Thursday meeting then it is only fair that Liverpool be awarded as the Champions. “For CL positions league those who are now in the top 4 should get them. It’s common sense. As far as relegation and promotion that’s a whole different issue!!!”

Another commented: “If the Premier League was ‘handed’ to Liverpool without playing their remaining games that would mean then that the bottom three teams should be automatically relegated which would be unfair as all could mathematically avoid the drop. “Therefore: Make this season void.” A third added: “Give title to Liverpool, no relegation, promote West Brom & Leeds and have 22-team Premier League next season. “The best option if this season doesn’t re-start.” A fourth wrote: “If the Premier League officials cancel the season and don’t hand Liverpool the Premier League title, we can officially confirm that God is a Manchester United fan.”

Will Liverpool win the Premier League if season is cancelled?