Will Premier League be cancelled with Brighton vs Arsenal postponed over coronavirus?

The clash between Brighton and Arsenal became the second Premier League fixture to be postponed by the coronavirus – but what does that mean for the rest of the season?

Manchester City and Arsenal were due to play at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. But the Premier League said the match was postponed “as a precautionary measure” due to the coronavirus.

The postponement comes after the announcement on Tuesday that Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19. A statement from the Premier League read: “Thirteen days ago, Olympiacos played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League and Mr Marinakis, the Greek club’s owner, met with several Arsenal squad members and staff. “Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday 11 March, to give time to fully assess the situation. “The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s match will be rearranged.

“We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis’ infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.” Several Gunners players and staff members are in self-isolation until Friday. But the club has now confirmed head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19. Will the Premier League be cancelled due to coronavirus? The Premier League says it has “no plans to postpone any other matches” and that “all necessary measures are being taken”.

Arsenal were due to play Brighton on Saturday but the match has now been postponed The north London club said in a statement: “We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup. “It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates.” While the Premier League is set to continue as planned, the postponement of Man City vs Arsenal means Liverpool cannot win the title this weekend. The Reds would have been crowned champions for the first time in 30 years if City lost to the Gunners and were also beaten by Burnley on Saturday.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has also had a mass impact on sporting events around the world. Serie A in Italy has been suspended, with French and Spanish top-flight games being played behind closed doors. City manager Pep Guardiola feels it is inevitable Premier League fixtures will also end up being played behind closed doors but would rather see games suspended than played without the fans. “We are conscious of it because it has happened already in Italy,” Guardiola said.

“The league is suspended, in Spain the next two weeks are behind closed doors. It is going to happen here. The tendency rises at the same level as Italy before and in Spain right now. “The other issue you have to ask is it worse to play football without the spectators. “We do our job for the people and if the people cannot come to watch us, there is no sense. “I would not love to play matches in the Premier League or Champions League or the cups without the people. But we are going to follow the instructions of the governments. “Everybody around the world is involved in that and we just follow what we have to do and follow the instructions.”

