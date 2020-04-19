Willian Jose agent explains Man Utd transfer interest during January window

Manchester United were linked with a move for Willian Jose in the January transfer window and the striker’s agent has confirmed the Red Devils tried to sign him

Manchester United were one of several clubs who targeted Willian Jose in the January transfer window, according to the Real Sociedad striker’s agent.

Jose, 28, has bagged 54 goals in 138 appearances for Sociedad since joining the Spanish club in 2016.

He was linked with a number of clubs back in January, but in the end he stayed put at the Anoeta Stadium when a move failed to materialise.

And the Brazilian’s agent, Nick Arcuri, has shed light on the sides interested in his client during a live chat with journalist Jorge Nicola – identifying United as one of them.

He said: “So I tell everyone, just in this January market, he had, that’s official, alright Jorge? He had Barcelona, he had Tottenham, he had Manchester United, he had Newcastle.

“Then, just there, again, he speaks for himself.”

When asked which team came closest to signing Jose, Arcuri revealed it was Tottenham.

In the end, though, Jose Mourinho missed out on the player when Sociedad failed to find a suitable replacement in time.

Arcuri said: “Tottenham. They got to offer between… they wanted to offer a player and an amount, so it was about €30m [£26m].”

Spurs were on the hunt for a new striker in January after losing talisman Harry Kane to injury, but Mourinho only added winger Steven Bergwijn and midfielder Gedson Fernandes to his ranks.

As for United, they too were in need of a backup forward with Marcus Rashford nursing a long-term problem, eventually choosing to bring former Watford star Odion Ighalo back to England.

Ighalo has got off to a decent start at Old Trafford, scoring four goals in his first eight appearances, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the option to buy him outright at the end of the campaign.

Yet the Nigerian insists he is yet to make a decision over his future, saying: “Anything could happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have.

“You don’t just rush and do things. ‘I’m going here, I’m going here’. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what’s on the ground: A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick.”