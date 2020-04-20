Wills: How to make or amend your will amid the COVID-19 crisis?

WILLS have seen a surge in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, but how can you make or amend a will during the UK lockdown?

Wills are legal documents which help a person to express how they wish their property and possessions to be distributed after their death. With the UK potentially facing three more weeks of lockdown, more and more Britons are seeking advice about how to write new wills. Express.co.uk has compiled a guide to show you how to make or amend your will during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Law Society has said the number of Britons seeking to write new wills has risen by at least 30 percent throughout the coronavirus outbreak. However, self-isolation and the lockdown restrictions have disrupted the traditional means by which one would create or amend a will. Lawyers working to execute wills are designated as key workers meaning they are continuing their responsibilities. Jane Sutherland, partner and specialist wills and probate solicitor at law firm Nelsons said: “The current situation is causing angst among people, particularly elderly and vulnerable clients who are currently self-isolating.” She added: “It’s clear from the increase reported across the industry that the coronavirus pandemic has made people think about just how crucial it is to make a will and ensure that it is kept up to date.”

How to make a will during lockdown Many solicitors working to execute wills have adapted the typical process to make it possible to create a will during the lockdown. Instructions can be taken over the phone and then the drafted will can be sent to clients via email or post for their approval and amendment. Some legal firms across the UK have also started to use video calls to connect with clients.

How to get your will witnessed during the coronavirus lockdown By law, all wills must be signed by the willmaker in the presence of two witnesses, who are obligated to sign the document themselves. Neither witness can be those stand to gain from the will, such as a close family member or spouse. But, amid the lockdown, it is likely a willmaker will not have any non-beneficiary witnesses in their household.

How to ensure your will is valid Amid these unprecedented times, a valid will is just as important as ever. You should be sure to appoint executors, include a clear and unambiguous disposal of your estate and ensure it is executed correctly. Your will must be in writing and signed and dated by you or, in your presence, by another person who has your permission to do so. The will must contact two or more witnesses, aged over 18, who are present at the time.

The Law Society said it was talking to the Government about temporarily relaxing some of the rules which could result in only one person having to witness the signing of a will and for digital signatures to be valid. But until these rules are looked into, solicitors advise the following: Ask your neighbour to sign your will as they are in your vicinity.

Maintain social distance while sitting on adjacent park benches, standing in gardens, at doorsteps or on opposite sides of a room.

Everyone should use their own pens, wear gloves and be sure to stand two metres apart.

James McNeile, partner and head of private client at regional firm Royds Withy King said new legislation could be introduced to mirror the process of will-making for those in the armed forces. He told Law Gazette: “Section 11 of the Wills Act 1837 introduced the privileged will which allows for members of the armed forces to draw up a will quickly when they do not have the time, resources or capabilities to comply with formalities otherwise needed. “They are able to make either a written or an oral will and, if written, there is no requirement for witnesses to its execution.” He added: “With the coronavirus pandemic moving as quickly as it is, this is seeing more people wanting to draw up a will and sometimes with practical difficulties to execution. “Having a privileged will would enable them to do this and reduce concern of there not being a will in place when really needed.”

