Wimbledon ‘receive huge £113m pay-out’ after taking out ‘pandemic insurance’

Wimbledon appeared to see the coronavirus pandemic after taking out insurance for a widespread disease, which will see the cancelled tennis tournament receive a £113m pay-out

Wimbledon is set to receive a huge £113m pay-out after taking “pandemic insurance” for the last 17 years.

The 2020 tournament was cancelled this summer due to the spread of coronavirus.

It is the first time the famous tennis competition has been cancelled since World War Two, with the disease tearing the sporting calendar apart.

But organisers of Wimbledon have been preparing for an event like this for a long time.

Sport business reporter Darren Rovell posted on Twitter that the tennis tournament has been paying $2m a year into the insurance for the last 17 years, totalling $34m.

And it means Wimbledon will receive a pay-out worth $141m [£113m] for this year’s cancelled event.

A spokesperson said: “We have always sought to buy the optimum insurance coverage available.”

The organisers confirmed Wimbledon’s cancellation at the start of April over fears of coronavirus.

A statement from AELTEC read: “It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.

“Following a series of detailed deliberations on all of the above, it is the Committee of Management’s view that cancellation of The Championships is the best decision in the interests of public health, and that being able to provide certainty by taking this decision now, rather than in several weeks, is important for everyone involved in tennis and The Championships.

“Members of the public who paid for tickets in the Wimbledon Public Ballot for this year’s Championships will have their tickets refunded and will be offered the chance to purchase tickets for the same day and court for The Championships 2021. We will be communicating directly with all ticket-holders.

“In addition, we have taken account of the impact that this decision will have on those who rely on The Championships – including the players and the tennis community in Britain and around the world – and we are developing plans to support those groups, working in partnership with the LTA and the other leadership bodies in global tennis. This also applies to our loyal staff, to whom we take our responsibility very seriously.”