Wind gust of 209 mph over California mountain may have set a new record

A ferocious 209mph gust of wind has been clocked at the summit of a California mountain, potentially setting a new state record.

The blast was captured around 7.45am on Sunday by an instrument at 9,186 feet on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe, said National Weather Service forecaster Alex Hoon.

He and his colleagues at the NWS office in Reno, Nevada, watched in surprise as wind speeds across the crest of the Sierra Nevada hit 150mph and kept rising.

It could take months for state climatologists to verify the record, he added. The previous record was a gust of 199mph at Ward Peak, California, west of Lake Tahoe on November 16, 2017.

Hoon said: ‘It went up and up. But the way that the winds did ramp up, it looks legitimate. It’s an exciting moment for sure.’

To date the highest wind speed not related to tornadoes recorded in the world was in Barrow Island, Australia, in 1996 when an unmanned instrument station recorded a new record of 253 miles per hour during Tropical Cyclone Olivia.

The 6,288ft summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, had held the world record for the fastest wind gust ever recorded on the surface of the Earth since 1934.

The recording of 231mph that day still holds the fastest wind measured in the US.

More recently Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019 have brought record breaking wind speeds to the Caribbean.

At the time Irma was the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean outside the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. However, Dorian surpassed this record two years later.

Irma achieved one of the longest duration for Category 5 wind speeds ever and maximum gusts were recorded on St. Barthélemy at 199mph.

The weekend storm that caused widespread flooding last week in Washington and Oregon brought a strong cold front to California.

Waves topping five feet were recorded on Lake Tahoe, where air temperatures dipped below freezing.

Powerful winds downed trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The same system dumped hail in parts of greater Los Angeles and snow in mountain areas north and east of the city.

Heavy rain fell as stars arrived for the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday.

The red carpet was protected by a tent but the position of some camera crews had them just outside the shelter, sending them scrambling to find tarps and plastic to protect their gear.

Temperatures in LA were in the 50s degrees Fahrenheit (about 13 Celsius).