Winds of Winter release date: ‘THIS is the year’ plus more shocking George RR Martin news

THE WINDS OF WINTER release date is very likely this year, reveals an ASOIAF insider who has shared some quite surprising George RR Martin news.

Yesterday, George RR Martin reassured Game of Thrones book fans on his blog that he’s isolating himself. The 71-year-old also admitted he has been writing new A Song of Ice and Fire book The Winds of Winter every day. He wrote: “Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day.”

Of The Winds of Winter’s plot, the author added: “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms. “But maybe not as grim as they may become here.” ASOIAF expert and insider BryndenBFish now believes this is a very good sign that the first A Song of Ice and Fire book in almost a decade will release in 2020. He tweeted: “Aw hell yeah! George is writing in Westeros every day. I think this is the year, friends.”

This is a very good sign first and foremost that GRRM is being prudential with his health and following the warnings of medical experts. Secondly, aw hell yeah! George is writing in Westeros every day. I think this is the year, friends. pic.twitter.com/E0n1ZB2MU2 — BryndenBFish (@BryndenBFish) March 17, 2020 FOLKS, George RR Martin didn’t seclude himself, because of the corona virus and now is working on the TWOW. It’s rather that GRRM was already working on TWOW in isolation over the past few months — well before the virus hit. — BryndenBFish (@BryndenBFish) March 18, 2020

Fans were quick to assume Martin was self-isolating due to the global pandemic. After all, as an older person, he is in the high-risk category in the face of coronavirus. But now BryndenBFish has revealed the author has actually been working in his secluded cabin on The Winds of Winter for quite some time prior to the outbreak. The insider tweeted: “Anyways, if you read between the lines, it’s apparent that GRRM has been up in the cabin working on WINDS for a while (and not because COVID-19)!”

He continued: “Him spending more time in Westeros than the real world is that ‘trance-like state’ he’s referred to needing to be in to write hard. “Did maybe I know that GRRM was up in the cabin all this time? Maybe.” The ASOIAF expert later reiterated: “FOLKS, George RR Martin didn’t seclude himself, because of the coronavirus and now is working on the TWOW. “It’s rather that GRRM was already working on TWOW in isolation over the past few months — well before the virus hit.”

By the sound of it then, Martin is on the home stretch. BryndenBFish has previously said how he believes The Winds of Winter will release this year. In December he tweeted: “All teasing aside, I think 2020 will be the year TWOW gets published. I have faith in my sources.” Fans will remember that back in May 2019, Martin wrote on his blog of attending the WorldCon in New Zealand during Summer 2020 and set himself a deadline of having The Winds of Winter in his hands when he arrives for the July 29 start.