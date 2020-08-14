Witness appeal after man is killed while carrying out roadworks in Kerry

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at a roadwork’s site in Tarbet, Co Kerry, on Tuesday.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred at around 1.15pm on Tuesday when the man, who was carrying out roadworks, was involved in an incident with a vehicle on the R551 at Sallowgen between Tarbet and Ballylongford.

The man was pronounced dead the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) wes notified and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to the occupants of a number of cars who were stopped at the roadworks site to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820.