Woman, 19, is choked unconscious, raped and sexually assaulted with an iron rod in Indian sex attack

A 19-year-old has been choked unconscious, raped and sexually assaulted with an iron rod in India, in an horrific attack that bears similarities to the infamous New Delhi bus attack.

The accused, Yogilal Rahangdale, 52, who works as a supervisor at the spinning mill where the victim is employed, also lived with the woman, her brother and another woman at rented accommodation in the Pardi area in Nagpur.

On the night of January 21, the other two had gone out and this is when the teenager says that Rahangdale assaulted her.

When she resisted, Rahangdale stuffed a wad of cloth into her mouth and she fell unconscious. He is then alleged to have raped her and used an iron rod to sexually assault her further.

The victim told her brother about the attack three days afterwards and he accompanied her to the police station, NDTV reported.

The disturbing detail about the insertion of the iron rod is similar to the New Delhi bus attack in 2012 during which six men gang-raped a 23-year-old woman and caused organ damage by penetrating her with an iron rod.

Earlier this month two of the men who participated in the barbaric assault, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh, lost a final appeal to have their death sentences quashed.

The supreme court’s ruling comes amid a revived debate over sexual violence in India after several headline-grabbing cases in recent weeks.

A woman in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was doused with gasoline and set on fire by five men, including two she had accused of gang rape and who were out on bail, on her way to attend a court hearing in her case.

She died earlier this month at a hospital in New Delhi.

The burned body of a 27-year-old veterinarian was found in late November near the city of Hyderabad in southern India.

Police later fatally shot four men being held on suspicion of raping and killing the woman after investigators took them to the crime scene.

It drew praise from people frustrated by the pace of the 2012 New Delhi case and condemnation from those who said it undermined the courts’ role.