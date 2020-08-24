Woman (26) dies in single-car crash in Galway

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died after the car she was travelling in crashed on the Headford to Tuam R333 road in Galway at around 6.45pm yesterday evening.

The single-car collision happened when the car left the road and hit a concrete post.

There were three people in the car at the time.

The male driver (32) and the male front seat passenger (28) were injured. They were taken to University Hospital Galway where their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The rear seat female passenger (26) received fatal injuries. Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The road remains closed at this time, and garda forensic collision investigations will conduct an examination today. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling the road, or drivers who may have dash cam footage, to contact them in Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.