Woman, 51, was ‘unprovoked’ when she shot and killed a man in a cigar lounge before killing herself

A woman opened fire in a cigar lounge in a Chicago suburb on Friday, killing one man and injuring two others before fatally shooting herself.

The 51-year-old woman was unprovoked when she started opening fire at the Humidor of Lisle at around 10pm, the Lisle Police Department shared in a media release.

Authorities were called to the scene at roughly 10.13pm and secured the scene, transporting three people to the hospital before looking over surveillance footage.

Several people had been seated in the media room watching TV when the woman stood up and drew her handgun.

Police share that she shot the first man in the back of the head and then fired several more rounds before fatally shooting herself in the head.

The first victim – identified as a 51-year-old male – was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The other two victims – men ages 55 and 48 – were admitted to a local hospital are currently being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police share that the shooting took place in one room within the cigar lounge. They add that no other people were involved or injured.

Authorities are withholding the names of the individuals involved until they notify their family members.

The shooting is still being investigated by authorities.