Woman aged 102 recuperates from COVID-19 in UK

Resisting all the chances, a female aged 102 recouped from COVID-19 and was discharged Friday from the Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, neighborhood media reported.

Registered nurses lined the corridor, supporting and also applauding, as the unrevealed patient– among the earliest people on the ward– delegated go back to her care residence in the city.

Hailing her healing as “a breath of fresh air” in a message to personnel, medical facility managers claimed “Everyone on the ward will miss (her), who has been released back to her care house, as she had been keeping them all captivated during her keep,” the Liverpool Echo reported.

The “fantastic information” followed current records that two participants of the staff, including a 68 year old registered nurse, had died lately from COVID-19, according to the Liverpool Echo.